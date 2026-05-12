Kao Data acquires site in Park Royal, West London

Author: Joe Peck

Kao Data, a data centre developer and operator, has acquired a 4.7-acre (19,020m²) industrial site in Park Royal, West London, for the development of a new data centre facility.

The site, formerly part of the Frogmore Industrial Estate, was acquired from Reassure Limited, part of Legal & General, in March 2026. It is located within the Park Royal area of West London, one of the UK’s largest data centre and cloud computing markets.

According to Kao Data, the planned facility will be designed to support AI and advanced computing workloads while targeting high environmental and energy efficiency standards.

Plans for the development are currently being prepared in consultation with the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC), local authorities, and community stakeholders.

Data centre planned for 2029

Kao Data says the new facility is expected to support computing infrastructure used across sectors including life sciences, healthcare research, artificial intelligence, and financial services.

David Bloom, founder and Executive Chair of Kao Data, comments, “Today’s data centres are the engine rooms of the digital age, but it’s vital that new developments work hand in hand with local stakeholders and are developed responsibly, with the community front of mind.

“Our acquisition of this former industrial site in Park Royal demonstrates our longstanding commitments to sustainable redevelopment, and we’re excited to work closely with the OPDC to continue our expansion in West London.”

The company also states that community engagement activities linked to the development will include education and local support initiatives, building on programmes already established at its Harlow, Slough, and Stockport sites.

Detailed proposals for the Park Royal development are expected to be submitted during the coming months as part of the formal planning process.

Kao Data says the facility is expected to be operational in 2029.

For more from Kao Data, click here.