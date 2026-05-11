Siemon’s DACs, AOCs, and Transceivers: Why validation matters

Author: Joe Peck

Siemon‘s comprehensive range of Direct Attach Cables (DACs), Active Optical Cables (AOCs), and optical transceivers delivers the high-speed interconnects modern data centres demand. Supporting speeds from 10G through to 400G and beyond, these pluggable solutions offer the flexibility and density needed to keep pace with today’s AI-driven workloads and mission-critical applications.

However, deploying these components without proper validation is a costly risk. Malfunctioning transceivers can cause high bit-error rates, loss of connectivity, slow network performance, and reduced signal strength – yet many discarded transceivers are in perfect working condition, presumed faulty without proper diagnosis.

This is where the EXFO FTBx-88480 proves indispensable. Powered by EXFO’s iOptics application, it assesses transceiver health in under three minutes, supporting OSFP, QSFP28, QSFP56, SFP28, AOC, and DAC form factors. The result: validated Siemon infrastructure, reduced waste, and lower operational costs.

Networks Centre is a distributor for both EXFO and Siemon, and the company says its technical support team would be happy to advise on the right products to meet your requirements. Find out more at Networks Centre’s website or get in touch via email at enquiries@networkscentre.com or by phone on +44 (0)1403 754233.

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