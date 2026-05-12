NEOIX, Hitachi partner on hyperscale data centres

Author: Joe Peck

NEOIX, a London-based data centre developer, has signed a memorandum of understanding with energy infrastructure provider Hitachi Energy and Hitachi Vantara, its digital infrastructure arm, to collaborate on the development of AI-ready hyperscale data centres in selected global markets.

The agreement combines NEOIX’s data centre development and sustainability experience with infrastructure and digital platform technologies from Hitachi Energy and Hitachi Vantara.

According to the companies, the collaboration will focus on developing large-scale data centre campuses designed to support AI, cloud computing, and high-performance workloads.

Under the agreement, NEOIX will lead hyperscale campus development, including site design, scalability, and sustainability planning.

Hitachi Energy will support work related to grid connectivity, renewable energy integration, energy storage, and power infrastructure, while Hitachi Vantara will provide digital infrastructure platforms and storage technologies for operational and business applications.

AI infrastructure and energy efficiency

Hari Slipicevic, CEO of NEOIX, says, “This partnership with Hitachi represents a powerful alignment of capabilities across energy, digital infrastructure, and development.

“At NEOIX, we are focused on building the next generation of AI-ready data centre campuses, designed from the outset to be scalable, sustainable, and deeply integrated with the energy system.”

Antonio Marinoni, Senior Business Development Director at Hitachi EMEA Region, adds, “By combining the strengths of Hitachi Energy and Hitachi Vantara, we are pleased to support NEOIX in enabling high-performance, sustainable infrastructure for the AI era.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to integrating energy and digital innovation, ensuring that next-generation data centres are not only scalable and resilient, but also aligned with the global transition towards low-carbon infrastructure.”

The companies state that the collaboration will initially focus on concept development, reference architectures, and market engagement activities ahead of potential future project delivery.

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