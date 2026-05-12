BCS Consultancy expands into Southern Europe

Author: Joe Peck

BCS Consultancy, a global data centre consultancy, has expanded its presence in Southern Europe through two senior appointments and a new data centre project in Barcelona.

As part of this move, the company has appointed Alberto Modrego Eisman and Rhoana Zanotelli as Senior Consultants to support growth across the Iberian market.

According to BCS, the appointments strengthen its ability to support clients across the data centre development lifecycle in Spain and wider Southern Europe.

Alberto Modrego Eisman joins the company with experience in cost management and large-scale developments across Spain and the EMEA region, including previous roles at JLL.

Rhoana Zanotelli previously held senior infrastructure and development roles at Goodman, where she worked on data centre projects across Europe.

The Iberian market and a Barcelona data centre project

BCS has also secured a data centre development project in Barcelona as part of a wider urban digital infrastructure scheme in the region.

The company says it will support the project through key delivery phases as demand for data centre capacity continues to increase across Southern Europe.

According to BCS Consultancy’s Q1 Data Centre Commercial Report, the Spanish market has recently moved to a competitive grid access framework using capacity auctions across constrained power nodes in locations including Madrid, Aragón, and Andalusia.

The report states that the model prioritises operational readiness and accelerated delivery times for new infrastructure developments.

BCS says the Iberian Peninsula continues to attract data centre investment due to lower land costs, renewable energy availability, and the ability to support large-scale AI and GPU-focused facilities.

Chris Coward, COO at BCS Consultancy, comments, “Iberia is rapidly becoming one of the most important growth markets for data centre development in Europe. As constraints intensify in traditional hubs, our clients are looking to new regions to scale.

“Expanding our presence in Southern Europe allows us to combine local expertise with our pan-European delivery capability, giving clients the clarity and confidence they need to execute complex projects in these emerging markets.”

For more from BCS Consultancy, click here.