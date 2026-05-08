Deep Green partners with Zendo on renewable data centres

Author: Joe Peck

British digital infrastructure company Deep Green has partnered with Zendo Energy, a London-based startup building an AI-powered energy management platform, to support a “new generation” of AI-ready data centres powered by renewable energy and energy management technology.

The partnership begins at Deep Green’s 400kW site in Urmston, Greater Manchester, where Zendo has secured a renewable energy supply contract for the facility.

Designed for high-performance computing and AI workloads, the Urmston site supports rack densities of up to 150kW. Waste heat generated by the servers is captured and reused to heat the swimming pool at Trafford Leisure Centre.

According to Deep Green, the heat reuse system is expected to save the leisure centre around £80,000 annually while reducing carbon emissions.

The company’s approach centres on deploying modular data centres close to facilities that can use recovered heat, including swimming pools, district heating networks, and public buildings.

Renewable energy aiding modular data centre expansion

Deep Green says demand for AI infrastructure continues to increase, while grid limitations and planning delays remain challenges for UK data centre developments.

The company says its modular deployment model allows new capacity to be brought online more quickly than traditional developments. Through the partnership, Zendo will provide energy monitoring, forecasting, and capacity optimisation using its Energy OS platform.

Renewable power for the Urmston facility, in particular, will be supplied by ENGIE.

Hazel Lim, Chief Financial Officer at Deep Green, says, “Zendo has been a strong partner in shaping our power procurement strategy for our data centres.

“We are excited to draw on their expertise to develop a highly efficient, cost-effective approach that maximises value for our colocation clients by fully capturing the advantages of heat reuse.”

Drew Barrett, COO and co-founder of Zendo Energy, adds, “Deep Green has an ambitious vision to accelerate data centre deployments at pace, and we’re proud to be the energy technology partner making sure energy is never the bottleneck.

“The flexibility we’ve built into this contract is designed to grow alongside their trajectory, and we see this as a blueprint for what the next generation of data centres should look like: flexible, sustainable, and built for scale.”

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