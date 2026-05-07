Gardner Engineering expands data centre security range

Author: Joe Peck

Gardner Engineering, a security products manufacturer, has launched a new range of products for data centres, digital infrastructure, and access control environments, as demand for physical resilience in AI and cloud infrastructure continues to grow.

The Lancashire-based manufacturer produces precision-machined security mounts, components, and CCTV brackets, and says it is seeing increased demand linked to data infrastructure security.

The latest additions include a 3U rack mount access control drawer, designed to house multiple control PCBs within standard 19-inch cabinets. According to the company, the unit is intended to improve cable management and simplify servicing through a sliding access design.

Gardner Engineering has also introduced a 6U wall-mounted 19-inch rack enclosure for environments where floor space is limited. The enclosure is designed for the vertical installation of networking, surveillance, and access control hardware.

New tools target infrastructure deployment challenges

Alongside the hardware launches, Gardner Engineering is expanding its digital sales support with an online product selector and configurator. The tool is already available through the company’s website and is being developed as a white-label platform for distributors and partners.

The configurator is intended to help users manage product selection and specification more efficiently, including options such as height, finish, mounting plates, and bespoke requirements.

Matt Phillip, CEO of Gardner Engineering, comments, “As digital infrastructure expands, customers are looking for products that solve practical problems around space, organisation, security, and deployment.

“Our focus is not just on launching more hardware; it is about making specification easier as well. The white-label configurator is an important step because it gives partners a practical tool they can place directly on their own websites, linked to the Gardner products they actually sell.”

The wider Q2 2026 launch programme also includes a surface mount lock cassette kit for Assa Abloy EL160 and EL560 applications, an expanded access control and vehicle posts range, and integrated entrance control bases developed with ZKTeco.

Gardner Engineering says the new products reflect growing demand for physical infrastructure that supports resilience, deployment efficiency, and channel integration.