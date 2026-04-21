Mitie acquires Nordic data centre security firms

Author: Joe Peck

Mitie, a UK facilities management and professional services company, has acquired two fire and security businesses in Denmark and Norway to expand its data centre capabilities across the Nordics.

The company has purchased El Team Vest and ABC Elektro for a combined initial cash consideration of £8.1 million, with additional deferred payments linked to performance.

The acquisitions are intended to strengthen Mitie’s project delivery and maintenance capabilities in the European data centre fire and security systems market. The group is already active in the sector, supporting clients including Microsoft, Google, and Equinix.

El Team Vest, based in Horsens, Denmark, has around 20 years’ experience in electrical design, installation, and maintenance. Its work includes data and fibre networks, fire and security systems, building management systems, and high-voltage electrical connections. Recent projects include electrical retrofit work for Velux, as well as contracting for the headquarters of ABB Group and DSV Logistics.

ABC Elektro, based in Horten, Norway, provides fire and security services alongside electrical capabilities such as data connections and building management system installations. The company primarily serves commercial and construction customers in the Oslo region.

Nordic expansion driven by data centre growth

Demand for data centre capacity continues to grow, driven in part by increased use of AI and machine learning technologies. The Nordic region has become a key location for new developments, supported by renewable energy availability, grid capacity, and cooler operating conditions.

Mitie already operates in the Nordic data centre market through its fire and security business, GBE Converge, acquired in 2023. The addition of El Team Vest and ABC Elektro is expected to strengthen its regional presence, with a combined workforce of around 100 employees.

El Team Vest will operate as a regional centre of expertise, providing technical and operational support across Mitie’s Nordic activities.

For the 12 months to 31 December 2025, El Team Vest reported revenue of £16.6 million and EBITDA of £3.2 million. ABC Elektro reported revenue of £2.7 million over the same period, with break-even EBITDA following investment.

Jason Buttle, Managing Director – Fire & Security Projects at Mitie, comments, “The acquisitions of El Team Vest and ABC Elektro strengthen our ability to deliver complex fire, security, and electrical solutions across the Nordics, one of Europe’s most important and fast-growing data centre hubs.

“With Mitie’s financial backing and [its] deep technical expertise, strong local reputations, and track records supporting major commercial and technology clients, we expect these businesses to scale up our data centre offering.

“We look forward to welcoming their highly skilled colleagues to Mitie as we support our hyperscale and colocation customers in meeting the rapidly increasing demand for data centre capacity.”