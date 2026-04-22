FTTH Conference 2026 highlights Europe’s fibre momentum

Author: Joe Peck

The FTTH Conference 2026 has successfully concluded, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to assess progress and priorities for Europe’s fibre future.

Discussions confirmed steady momentum in fibre rollout, alongside a growing focus on adoption, investment sustainability, and enabling regulatory frameworks.

Key topics included the strategic role of fibre as backbone infrastructure for data centres interconnectivity, network resilience and cybersecurity, cloud applications, and technologies of the future like artificial intelligence (AI).

The event also provided the stage to recognise excellence across the sector through the FTTH Awards and FTTH Innovation Awards 2026.

FTTH Awards 2026 winners:

• Individual Award — Trevor Linney, Network Technology Director at Openreach

• Operator Award — Netomnia (United Kingdom)

• Champion of Diversity Award — SIRO (Ireland)

FTTH Innovation Awards 2026 winners:

• Passive Infrastructure — Homes Passed+Featuring FiberMag by Emtelle

• Active Infrastructure Central Network — Multi-PON line card LLLT-A by Nokia

• Active Infrastructure Home Network — SDG 8000 and 9000 Series mesh Wi-Fi solutions by Adtran

• Planning, Workflow, Mapping/GIS Software — NET Scan by TKI

• Installation Equipment, Tools, Test & Measurement — FTB-Lite Series by EXFO

• Artificial Intelligence & Software — Mosaic One Clarity by Adtran

FTTH Council Europe President Francesco Nonno comments, “The FTTH Conference 2026 confirms that Europe is facing the last phase of fibre coverage and of migration from copper to fibre, which is proving difficult in a number of countries.

“Policy choices, such as copper switch off, are much welcomed to accelerate this process, while the focus is clearly shifting towards building resilient, future-proof networks that will underpin Europe’s digital decade.”

The FTTH Council Europe says it now looks ahead to the next edition of the event, FTTH Conference 2027, taking place from 16–18 March 2027 at MiCo Milan in Italy, where the industry will continue to shape the future of fibre connectivity.

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