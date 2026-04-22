Yondr powers up 27MW Toronto data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Yondr Group, a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centres, has energised its 27MW data centre in Toronto, marking its entry into the Canadian market.

The 4.5-acre (18,211m²) site is expected to be ready for service in mid-2026 and forms part of the company’s wider expansion across North America and Europe. The facility is designed to provide hyperscale capacity to support growing demand for digital infrastructure in the region.

The data centre incorporates a closed-loop cooling system to reduce water usage and has been developed in line with the Toronto Green Standard. The site also includes electric vehicle charging points, cycle parking, bird-friendly glazing, and landscaping using native and pollinator plant species.

Yondr states that the development aligns with its target to achieve net zero scope one and two emissions by 2030.

Sustainability and community engagement initiatives

Alongside the build, Yondr has partnered with the University of Toronto to support a scholarship programme for undergraduate students across disciplines including computer science, commerce, life sciences, and physical sciences. The programme offers awards of up to CA$5,000 (£2,700), with two students supported to date.

The company has also contributed to local initiatives, including pre-apprenticeship placements, apprentice site tours, support for youth sports teams, and a tree planting event linked to Earth Day.

John Madden, Chief Data Center Officer at Yondr Group, says, “We’re proud to mark the energisation of our Toronto data centre campus – a major milestone that moves us another step closer to delivering critical digital infrastructure for the region.

“Demand for capacity is accelerating at a pace we’ve never experienced before, driven by AI scale and a shift towards compute-led economies. Our Toronto campus forms a key part of Yondr’s strategy to deliver the next generation of sustainable, high-performance data centre capacity across North America and beyond.”

Todd Sauer, VP Design & Construction Americas at Yondr Group, adds, “This campus has been designed with future demand and long-term environmental responsibility in mind, integrating innovative cooling efficiency, resilience, and local sustainability standards from the outset.

“Combined with our delivery model and rapid campus deployment approach, we’re unlocking speed, scale, and certainty for customers as they plan the digital infrastructure of tomorrow.

“We’re committed to building not just capacity, but lasting value. From delivering hyperscale-ready infrastructure to working with academic partners like the University of Toronto to invest in future talent pipelines, this project represents a significant commitment to the region and its long-term digital growth.”

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