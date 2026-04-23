Neterra adds fourth Sofia–Frankfurt data route

Author: Joe Peck

Neterra, an independent Bulgarian global telecommunications provider, has launched a fourth independent data transmission route between Sofia and Frankfurt, expanding capacity and network resilience.

The company states it is the only provider in the region operating four separate and geographically diverse routes between the two locations. The infrastructure is supported by its NetIX internet exchange platform.

The additional route has been introduced in response to increasing disruption across international networks. Recent outages have shown that multiple routes can be affected at the same time, impacting services across major platforms.

Dean Belev (pictured above), Senior Product Manager for Connectivity and NetIX at Neterra, says, “When external interruptions occurred in international infrastructure, we saw that even three routes were not always enough to guarantee the quality we strive for.

“That is why we initiated the construction of a fourth line based on our specific requirements. Now, all four routes are completely independent, not only in their physical paths, but also in terms of operators and equipment used. This represents the highest level of protection we can offer our customers.”

The new route is already supporting several hundred customers using data transmission, internet access, and NetIX platform services in the region.

Capacity upgrade planned across all routes

Alongside the new route, Neterra plans to increase capacity across its Sofia–Frankfurt network. The company will upgrade from N × 100Gbps to N × 400Gbps across all four routes.

The upgrade reportedly follows continued growth in demand and the expansion of NetIX, which currently operates at around 7Tbps capacity.

The combined expansion is intended to improve both performance and resilience across one of Europe’s key data connectivity corridors.

For more from Neterra, click here.