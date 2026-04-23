Kao Data backs Discover Tech careers programme

Author: Joe Peck

Kao Data, a developer and operator of data centres, has joined the Cisco-led Discover Tech programme, aimed at widening access to technology careers for young people across the UK.

As an employer member, the data centre operator joins organisations including Adobe, Accenture UK&I, IBM, and World Wide Technology, alongside CDW, FDM, BBC, Highpoint, and Softcat. The initiative focuses on supporting underrepresented groups to explore opportunities in the technology sector.

A pilot programme launched in February 2026 engaged 100 students, with most participants reporting increased interest in technology careers and participating employers.

The scheme will expand in July, offering a two-day programme for around 600 young people in London and Manchester. The first day provides an introduction to the sector, while the second involves on-site visits with employer partners, covering areas such as AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.

Kao Data will host around 40 students at its Harlow campus on 15 July, providing an overview of data centre infrastructure and its role in supporting digital services. The site is located at Kao Park, associated with early fibre optic research led by Sir Charles Kao.

Industry initiative targets skills gap

The programme forms part of wider efforts to address skills shortages in the technology sector, particularly within digital infrastructure and data centres.

Kalay Moodley, Chief People Officer at Kao Data, comments, “Discover Tech is exactly the kind of initiative the sector needs. The data centre industry is facing a significant skills shortage, and if we are serious about closing that gap we have to reach into communities that have historically been overlooked and show young people what a career in our industry can look like.

“Hosting these students at Kao Park is a real privilege. This is the birthplace of fibre optic networks, the technology that carries the modern internet, and we want every young person who walks onto our campus to leave understanding that the digital world they use every day is built by people, and that those people could be them.”

Rachel Morar, Managing Director at Connectr Early Engagement, says, “We’re delighted to welcome Kao Data to the Discover Tech family.

“This group of employers has come together with the ambition of positively impacting 7,000 young people over the next three years, myth-busting about the sector and getting students excited about where they fit into the ecosystem.

“Kao Data shares our passion for making sure young people are informed about the tech sector at this pivotal decision-making age in their school and college careers.

“Data centres will play a vital role in the UK’s economic growth, and Kao Data joining the programme will bring invaluable insights for our Y12s to learn from in July.”

The initiative also supports Kao Data’s wider education and skills activities, including its Kao Academy programme for primary schools and its Critical Careers campaign focused on data centre roles.

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