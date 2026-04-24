Pure DC expands its Middle East data centres

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), a designer, developer, and operator of hyperscale data centres, has confirmed further investment in the Middle East, including a capacity increase at its Abu Dhabi campus and new development plans in Saudi Arabia.

The company has received final approval from TAQA to expand IT capacity at its AUH01 site in Abu Dhabi from 41MW to 48MW. The increase has been achieved through design optimisation and the addition of new power infrastructure, supporting additional demand including AI workloads.

The AUH01 campus is located on a 16-acre (64,749m²) site and is designed for phased expansion. One 20MW building is already operational, with initial data hall capacity delivered to a hyperscale customer in 2025. The site uses a combination of air and liquid cooling to support different deployment requirements.

Pure DC has also matched 100% of the electricity used at AUH01 in 2025 with International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs), sourced from solar generation at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE.

This approach aims to support reduced carbon intensity for operations and contribute to market-based Scope 2 emissions targets.

Regional growth plans

Alongside its UAE operations, Pure DC has entered a joint venture with Dune Vaults to develop a hyperscale data centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The RUH01 campus will be built on a 270,000m² site, with an initial design capacity of 57.6MW across two buildings. The development has potential to scale beyond 100MW as demand increases.

Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO at Pure DC, comments, “We remain deeply committed to the Middle East and grateful for support we continue to receive from authorities across the UAE and KSA in the current climate.

“Our sites are delivering uninterrupted service, reflecting the resilience and reliability that underpins our presence in the region. While the current macro-political environment may have slowed sector investment, digital demand remains unchanged.

“The region’s ambitious national visions recognise the transformation enabled by digital government, enterprise modernisation, and a future-ready workforce. Pure DC is fully committed to contributing to that future through the continued development and operation of world-class digital infrastructure across the Middle East.”

For more from Pure DC, click here.