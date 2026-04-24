How 5G-A GigaUplink kept a robot half-marathon on track

Author: Joe Peck

Chinese telecommunications operator China Unicom and Chinese multinational technology company Huawei‘s landmark deployment at the 2026 Beijing E-Town event demonstrates what high-uplink network architecture can deliver when the stakes – and the robot runners – are at full sprint.

When 21 humanoid robots lined up alongside human runners at the 2026 Beijing E-Town Half-Marathon on 19 April, the spectacle represented far more than a novelty sporting occasion. Behind the scenes, a sophisticated 5G-A network was working hard to ensure that each machine could navigate, sense its environment, and communicate in real time – all while travelling at speeds of up to 10 metres per second.

The event, held at Tongming Lake Park and Nanhaizi Park in Beijing’s E-Town (Yizhuang) district, marked a genuine global first: human runners and humanoid robots competing simultaneously on the same course. It also served as a compelling proof of concept for how high-uplink 5G-A connectivity can solve some of the most demanding real-world engineering challenges in embodied AI.

The engineering challenge

Running a humanoid robot half-marathon is not simply a mechanical feat. Each robot must receive and transmit a continuous stream of HD video, environmental sensor data, and positioning information. Remote-control robots require stable, low-latency command links, while the autonomous navigation group demands even more: real-time decision-making support, precise positioning to sub-decimetre accuracy, and dynamic obstacle avoidance – all at pace, over a 21km course, in a densely populated public space.

Add to that the media requirements – 4K and 8K live broadcasting, real-time data feeds, and tens of thousands of spectators uploading content simultaneously – and the uplink demands become extraordinary. Each robot alone requires approximately 10 Mbps of sustained uplink bandwidth, and the network must support more than 40 concurrent service scenarios without degradation. In short, this was not a use case that a conventional network architecture was built to handle.

The network solution

China Unicom Beijing, supported by Huawei’s radio access technology, deployed a 5G-A premium network along the full length of the course. The solution centres on 5G-A three-component carrier (3CC) aggregation across 3.5GHz and 2.1GHz bands, using Huawei’s Extended Large Aperture Array (ELAA) technology. This combination delivers a peak uplink speed of 677 Mbps and an average of 155 Mbps, with end-to-end latency averaging just 30 ms. Crucially, uplink speeds of 20 Mbps or above were maintained more than 99.6% of the time – a figure that underlines the reliability required for safety-critical autonomous systems operating at speed.

Dedicated uplink network slices were reserved along the course to prioritise robot connectivity and guarantee positioning accuracy to sub-decimetre level. At the high-density start and finish areas, carrier priority technology ensured that robot and media traffic was not crowded out by spectator demand. The result was consistent, stable connectivity for both the autonomous navigation robots and the remote-control group throughout the full 21km route.

Underpinning the physical network is an intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) platform, which uses AI algorithms to monitor equipment remotely, predict faults at millisecond timescales, and optimise resource allocation dynamically. By combining dynamic and static management, the system enables continuous, unattended operation and real-time adaptation to shifting traffic patterns across the course. China Unicom has built this into a broader ICT-integrated smart operations architecture – one that gives the network, as the company puts it, a “smart brain”.

What it delivered

The results speak clearly to what a well-engineered, high-uplink network can achieve. Robots in the autonomous navigation group executed precise perception and rapid decision-making throughout the course, supported by sub-decimetre positioning accuracy and guaranteed low-latency data paths. Live broadcast teams delivered 4K and 8K feeds without interruption, and spectators experienced consistently smooth connectivity despite the event’s scale.

Field testing recorded a peak uplink speed of 677 Mbps, while the 99.6% fulfilment rate at 20 Mbps confirmed that the headline performance figures translated into reliable real-world delivery. The network also supported innovative spectator applications, including AR and VR viewing modes that allowed fans to experience the marathon from the robots’ own perspectives – all enabled by the same high-uplink infrastructure.

In their own words

Qin Yang, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom in Beijing, spoke proudly of the excellent connections his company provided for the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games, as a global strategic partner, and for the 2026 Beijing E-Town Half-Marathon event, as the exclusive official communications sponsor.

He said, “5G-A and AI are essential digital infrastructure, enabling us to bring embodied AI to sports. Given the new dynamics of AI development, we will double down on our priorities over connectivity, computing power, services, and security to sharpen our competitive edges as a preferred telecom partner for intelligent sports and a core enabler for intelligent industry transformation.

“Moving forward, we will accelerate our innovation-driven push to strengthen our digital infrastructure and drive the high-quality growth of embodied AI in China and beyond.”

Samuel Chen, Vice President of Huawei’s Wireless Network Business Marketing, added that this humanoid robot half-marathon offers a good example of deepening integration between mobile technology and embodied intelligence.

He commented, “Beyond redefining connectivity for sports, it has shown us what intelligent production and life will look like in future. We are always dedicated to building excellent 5G-A networks together with operators based on user-centred innovation to ensure GigaUplink, low latency, and high reliability for differentiated mobile AI services. This will enable us to continuously drive the high-quality growth of the digital economy.”

The broader picture

The Beijing event is significant not only as a spectacle, but as an indicator of where network engineering is heading. The shift from downlink-dominant 5G towards symmetrical, high-uplink architectures reflects a fundamental change in how AI-driven applications interact with mobile infrastructure. Embodied AI, industrial data backhaul, and immersive real-time services all place enormous demands on uplink capacity – demands that traditional LTE and early 5G networks were not designed to meet.

The 5G-A GigaUplink standard, with its target of ubiquitous 20Mbps uplink availability, positions the technology as a credible foundation for the next generation of intelligent applications. China Unicom’s deployment at the E-Town marathon demonstrates that this is not merely theoretical; with the right network architecture, AI-powered autonomous systems can operate reliably at scale in complex, real-world environments.

For network engineers and infrastructure professionals, the lesson from Beijing is clear: As embodied AI moves from the laboratory to the streets, connectivity infrastructure must evolve to match – and the 5G-A deployment at the E-Town marathon offers a practical, field-tested blueprint for how that evolution can be achieved.

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