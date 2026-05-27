Pure DC secures $2.7bn AI data centre funding

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), a designer, developer, and operator of hyperscale data centres, has secured $2.7 billion (£2 billion) in financing to support the expansion of its AI and hyperscale data centre infrastructure across Europe and the Middle East.

The financing package includes a $2.15 billion (£1.5 billion) facility secured against the company’s campuses in Dublin and Amsterdam, alongside an increase in its corporate financing facility to $550 million (£408 million).

The expanded financing structure includes support from financial institutions including SMBC, ABN AMRO, and Allianz Global Investors.

According to Pure DC, the $2.15 billion (£1.5 billion) facility was syndicated within three months and will support continued development at its Dublin and Amsterdam sites. Construction is currently underway at the Amsterdam campus, which is fully leased.

The company notes its Dublin campus recently became Europe’s first carbon net zero data centre microgrid. Located in the Ballycoolin area, the campus is designed to provide up to 150MW of IT capacity, with 54MW currently permitted.

Expansion plans across FLAP-D and the Middle East

Pure DC says the increase in its corporate financing facility will support investment in new FLAP-D sites and AI-focused data centre campuses across the region. The company states that the funding structure is intended to provide greater flexibility when securing sites and progressing future developments.

The business is also targeting further expansion in the Middle East, which it identifies as a growth market for AI and hyperscale infrastructure over the coming decade.

Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman and interim CEO of Pure DC, comments, “Pure DC is rapidly positioning itself at the centre of Europe and the Middle East’s AI transformation, leveraging one of the region’s fastest-growing FLAP-D hyperscale platforms to deliver the next generation of AI inferencing infrastructure.

“The support we’re seeing from leading global financial institutions reflects that. This funding demonstrates strong market confidence in Pure’s leadership team and strategy.”

Mike Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer at Pure DC, adds, “Over the past 12 months, we have materially strengthened and diversified our financing platform, bringing in high-quality institutional partners and increasing available capital.

“The successful syndication of the $2.15 billion facility and the expansion of our corporate facility demonstrate both the depth of market demand and the confidence lenders have in our assets, structure, and strategy.

“Importantly, the combination of asset-level and corporate-level financing gives us the flexibility to accelerate investment across the business and act decisively as new opportunities arise.”

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