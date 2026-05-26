Schneider supplies AI infrastructure for Lake Mariner campus

Author: Joe Peck

Global energy technology company Schneider Electric and Motivair, a provider of liquid cooling systems for data centres, owned by Schneider Electric, have completed phased delivery of more than $290 million (£215 million) in AI infrastructure systems for TeraWulf at its Lake Mariner data centre campus in New York, USA.

The companies say the project is focused on supporting scalable AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, with the Lake Mariner campus expected to support up to 750MW of power demand once fully developed.

TeraWulf explains that the site is being redeveloped from a former industrial location into a data centre campus designed for AI, cloud, and HPC workloads, and that the project combines power infrastructure, cooling technologies, racks, monitoring systems, and engineering services from Schneider Electric and Motivair.

The company adds that the campus benefits from access to existing power infrastructure and a regional electricity grid that is approximately 89% zero-carbon.

Sean Farrell, Chief Operating Officer at TeraWulf, comments, “TeraWulf’s strategy is centred on delivering scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure capable of supporting the increasing intensity of AI and HPC workloads.

“By working closely with industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Motivair, we are accelerating the development of AI-ready capacity at our Lake Mariner facilities while reinforcing the strong operational foundations needed to support long-term customer demand.”

Project combines power, cooling, and monitoring systems

Schneider Electric says the deployment included Galaxy VX UPS systems, lithium-ion battery systems, EcoStruxure IT Data Center Expert software, and NetShelter racks and enclosures.

Meanwhile, Motivair supplied coolant distribution units (CDUs), in-rack manifolds, chilled door technologies, and associated support services.

The companies state that the systems were delivered within a 12-month deployment timeframe as TeraWulf accelerated construction of its AI-ready data centre facilities.

The Lake Mariner campus is also supported by long-term customer agreements with Core42 and Fluidstack, with the latter being backed by Google.

Manish Kumar, Executive Vice President, Secure Power & Data Centers at Schneider Electric, notes, “As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, ‘time to power’ has become a defining constraint on growth.

“Operators need partners who can bring together advanced infrastructure, services, and expertise in energy technology to underpin large-scale AI data centre deployments at pace.

“Our partnership with TeraWulf establishes a strategic blueprint for pairing on-site power, AI-enabled automation, advanced liquid cooling, and digital intelligence at a legacy industrial site. We are delivering resilient, efficient, and scalable data centre solutions at the speed and scale this AI era demands.”

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