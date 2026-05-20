EDGE Modular launches containerised data centres

Author: Joe Peck

EDGE Modular has launched globally, expanding its containerised data centre offering for edge computing, telecoms, and remote infrastructure deployments.

The New Zealand-based company, a division of Edge Defence, designs and manufactures modular data centre systems intended for rapid deployment in locations where traditional construction may be impractical or time-consuming.

According to EDGE Modular, the systems are aimed at organisations requiring scalable infrastructure for edge computing and localised data processing.

The company says its modular approach allows systems to be manufactured, tested, and deployed more quickly than conventional brick-and-mortar facilities, while also supporting future expansion through scalable designs.

John Gell, General Manager at EDGE Modular, explains, “Our mission is to provide innovative, containerised data centre solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client.

“We ensure efficiency, quality, and flexibility for future growth in every project we undertake.”

Modular infrastructure for edge computing

EDGE Modular’s portfolio includes containerised data centres in 10ft, 20ft, and 40ft formats, alongside telecom exchange units, command and control rooms, battery storage systems, and specialist workshop environments.

The company states that its infrastructure is designed for deployment in remote and challenging environments, with systems transportable via road, rail, or sea using standard shipping container logistics.

EDGE Modular also says its systems are designed for concurrent maintainability, allowing maintenance work to be carried out without interrupting critical operations.

In addition to manufacturing, the company provides infrastructure consultancy, system design services, and maintenance support for deployed installations.