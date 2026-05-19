Vultr launches Milan cloud data centre region

Author: Joe Peck

Vultr, a privately held cloud infrastructure company, has launched a new cloud data centre region in Milan, expanding its European footprint to nine locations.

The Milan site becomes Vultr’s 33rd global cloud data centre region and was announced during AI Week 2026 at Fiera Milano Rho. The company is also participating in the event as a platinum sponsor and co-host of the AI Agent Olympics Hackathon.

Vultr says the Milan region will provide access to its AI and cloud infrastructure portfolio, including its VX1 cloud compute platform, bare metal services, and GPU infrastructure based on technologies from NVIDIA and AMD.

The company states that the new region is intended to support workloads including AI, SaaS platforms, databases, analytics, ERP applications, microservices, and APIs.

Milan joins Vultr’s existing European regions in London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Manchester, Madrid, Paris, Stockholm, and Warsaw.

Milan expansion targets AI and enterprise demand

According to Vultr, the Milan region is designed to provide low-latency connectivity for European users while supporting increasing demand for AI and cloud infrastructure services.

The company says its global network is positioned to reach 90% of the world’s population within 2–40 milliseconds.

J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr, comments, “Italy is one of Europe’s fastest-growing cloud infrastructure markets, and Milan is at the heart of it. Vultr is here because the enterprises and developers driving that growth need high-performance cloud infrastructure without the cost and complexity of the traditional hyperscalers.

“This is a long-term investment in Italy and in European AI innovation.”

Vultr has also connected its Autonomous System Number (ASN) to the Milan Internet Exchange (MIX) to support local traffic routing, lower latency, and increased regional bandwidth capacity.

The company says its cloud compute platform supports configurations ranging from two to 192 vCPUs.

For more from Vultr, click here.