NEC completes Pacific submarine cable system

Author: Joe Peck

Japanese multinational technology company NEC Corporation has completed construction of the East Micronesia Cable System (EMCS), a submarine cable network linking the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, and Nauru.

The approximately 2,250km cable system connects Tarawa in Kiribati to Nauru, before extending to Kosrae and Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia.

The infrastructure has now been handed over to FSM Telecommunications Cable Corporation, Bwebweriki Net Limited, and Cenpac Corporation.

According to NEC, the project provides the first optical submarine cable connection for Kosrae, Tarawa, and Nauru, which had previously relied primarily on satellite communications.

The company says the new cable system is designed to improve internet connectivity, reliability, and latency across the region, supporting applications including video communications and digital payment services.

Submarine cable boosts regional connectivity

The EMCS project was supported by the governments of Australia, Japan, and the United States through grant funding initiatives focused on Pacific infrastructure development.

Gordon Segal, Chief Executive Officer of FSM Telecommunications Cable Corporation and Chairman of the EMCS Management Committee, comments, “Kosrae was the only state in the FSM without a submarine cable connection.

“We are truly delighted that the construction of the EMCS has now provided digital connectivity to all four states of the FSM.

“This infrastructure development not only advances the digitalisation of the regional economy, but also dramatically improves residents’ access to information and services.

“NEC’s strong execution capabilities and high reliability have been essential to the project’s success, and we hold them in high regard.”

Bwanouia Aberaam, Officer in Charge of Bwebweriki Net, adds, “We are pleased to see the completion of resilient communications infrastructure in Kiribati and the Micronesia region.

“With this vital foundation supporting the digitalisation of the regional economy now in place, access to diverse information and essential services will significantly improve going forward.”

Zikki Eoe, Chairlady of Cenpac Corporation, notes, “This project is Nauru’s first undersea cable, enabling the provision of high-speed, reliable internet services to residents. We have high expectations that this will significantly accelerate Nauru’s economic development and digitalisation going forwards.”

Tomonori Uematsu, Managing Director of NEC’s Submarine Network Division, concludes, “We are truly delighted to have completed this new telecommunications infrastructure in the Pacific Island region.

“We consider it a highly significant achievement that NEC’s long-established optical submarine cable technology has helped strengthen the region’s communications environment, contributing to the realisation of safe and prosperous lives.”

NEC states that it has installed more than 400,000km of submarine cable infrastructure globally during its 60 years in the sector.