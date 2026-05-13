Airsys opens global HQ campus in South Carolina

Author: Joe Peck

Airsys, a provider of data centre cooling systems, has today opened a new global headquarters campus in Woodruff, South Carolina, USA, to expand manufacturing and engineering capacity for AI and data centre cooling technologies.

The 60-acre (24.28-hectare) site will act as the company’s global hub for high-efficiency cooling systems supporting AI, edge computing, and digital infrastructure applications.

According to Airsys, the development represents a $60 million (£44 million) investment and is expected to create 215 jobs in the region. Manufacturing operations at the site are scheduled to begin during the first quarter of 2027.

The company says the facility will support the production and development of air, liquid, and hybrid cooling technologies designed for high-density computing environments.

Facility to support AI cooling demand

Yunshui Chen, founder and CEO of Airsys, says, “Today marks a major milestone for Airsys as we establish our global headquarters here in Woodruff, South Carolina.

“This investment reflects our commitment to advancing cooling innovation across the entire spectrum of mission-critical infrastructure.”

The company states that the new campus has been designed to support growing demand for thermal management systems linked to AI infrastructure and large-scale data centre deployments.

Airsys says the site will also support work related to Power Compute Effectiveness (PCE), a framework focused on maximising the proportion of data centre power available for IT workloads after cooling and electrical overheads are accounted for.

The project team for the campus included Choate Construction as general contractor and LS3P as architect.

According to the company, localising manufacturing and engineering operations in South Carolina is intended to improve supply chain resilience and support North American customers more directly.

For more from Airsys, click here.