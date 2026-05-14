‘DC construction enters a new era of delivery pressure’

Author: Joe Peck

In this exclusive article for DCNN, Dave Wagner, VP of Product Marketing at Newforma, examines how AI-driven demand, compressed timelines, and constantly evolving designs are forcing construction teams to rethink how data centre projects are coordinated and delivered:

Why construction teams are rewriting the playbook

The data centre boom has pushed construction into unfamiliar territory. Demand keeps climbing, driven by cloud computing, AI workloads, and real-time digital services. Analysts expect the global data centre market to pass $500 billion (£369 billion) within the decade. That growth sounds like opportunity; on the ground, it feels like pressure.

Project teams face a new reality: Designs shift mid-build, stakeholders span continents, precision requirements leave no room for error, timelines shrink, and the old workflows do not hold up under these conditions. The solution isn’t just to work harder; it’s to work differently.

The golden thread is under strain

The “golden thread” promises a clear, traceable record of decisions from design through to delivery. In data centre projects, that thread gets pulled in every direction.

Designs evolve while construction is already underway and a change in server density drives new cooling requirements. That then triggers updates across mechanical and electrical systems, while documentation must reflect those changes in real time or the thread breaks.

Carl Veillette, Chief Product Officer at Newforma, sees this first hand, stating, “On data centre projects, the golden thread is not a static record; it is a live system. If it falls out of sync with reality, the risk compounds fast.”

When information lags, teams build off outdated assumptions. That leads to rework, delays, and finger-pointing. Maintaining continuity of information is no longer a compliance exercise, but a delivery requirement.

Design does not sit still

Traditional construction relies on a stable design phase. Data centres ignore that sequence as technology advances too quickly. A facility planned around one generation of hardware often needs to support the next before completion. GPU-heavy AI workloads increase power density while liquid cooling replaces air in certain zones and redundancy strategies evolve.

Each shift forces coordination across disciplines:

• Electrical systems must handle higher loads.

• Cooling infrastructure must adapt to new methods.

• Structural layouts must support revised equipment footprints.

These are not minor tweaks; they affect core systems.

Carl puts it plainly, “You are designing for a future state that keeps changing. The teams that succeed are the ones that accept that volatility and build processes around it.”

That means parallel workflows. Design, coordination, and construction happen at the same time, whilst decisions move faster, often with incomplete data. Teams need immediate visibility into the latest information to stay aligned.

Precision, security, and uptime raise the stakes

Data centres operate under strict conditions. Downtime is not tolerated and systems must perform on day one. This drives extreme precision:

• Redundant power systems must function without failure.

• Cooling must maintain exact environmental conditions.

• Security measures must meet strict standards.

• System integration must be flawless.

At the same time, security concerns limit information access. Teams must share data widely enough to stay aligned while also restricting sensitive details. The margin for error disappears.

According to Uptime Institute, over 60% of data centre outages cost more than $100,000 (£74,000), with a growing share exceeding $1 million (£739,000). That risk shapes every decision. Teams cannot afford mistakes caused by poor coordination or outdated information.

Speed to market is the new benchmark

The race to bring capacity online has compressed schedules across the industry. Hyperscale operators push for faster delivery to meet demand, and delays translate into lost revenue and competitive disadvantage. This pressure reshapes project timelines:

• Design cycles shorten.

• Construction phases overlap.

• Procurement accelerates.

• Commissioning windows tighten.

There is no buffer for inefficiency. Rework becomes expensive and miscommunication becomes costly.

Carl highlights the impact, noting, “Speed to market is not a goal anymore; it is the baseline. The only way to hit it is to remove friction from how teams share and act on information.”

A shift towards structured collaboration

The common thread across these challenges is information flow. Projects succeed when the right data reaches the right people at the right time. That requires a shift in how teams manage project information:

• Centralised access to current documents and models

• Clear tracking of RFIs, submittals, and decisions

• Real-time updates across all stakeholders

• A complete audit trail for accountability and risk management

This is where platforms like Newforma play a role. They support the golden thread by keeping project information connected, traceable, and accessible.

The impact shows up in reduced risk and faster delivery. Teams spend less time searching for information and more time acting on it. Coordination improves and errors drop, whilst projects move forward with fewer disruptions.

The new standard

Data centre construction has set a new standard for the industry. It demands speed without sacrificing precision. It requires flexibility without losing control. It depends on collaboration at a scale most projects never reach.

These conditions will not ease, as demand will keep rising and technology will keep evolving.

The teams that adapt their workflows to this reality will keep pace. Those that do not will fall behind. The playbook has already changed. The only question is who is still using the old one.