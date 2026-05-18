Techno Digital commissions Mumbai edge data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Indian data centre developer Techno Digital has announced the completion of its Mumbai Edge Data Center (EDC) in Mahalakshmi, South Mumbai, India.

Developed in partnership with RailTel Corporation of India, the facility is built to Rated-3 infrastructure standards and is now fully operational. The site has been designed to support enterprise workloads through a smaller infrastructure footprint focused on low latency and connectivity.

The Mumbai EDC is positioned to support businesses operating in Mumbai’s financial districts, providing a reported latency of less than 150 microseconds from the Bombay Stock Exchange in Nariman Point and less than 250 microseconds from the National Stock Exchange of India in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The facility is located near business districts including BKC, Nariman Point, Worli, Lower Parel, Mahalakshmi, and Fort, allowing organisations to deploy infrastructure closer to operational sites.

A focus on low-latency connectivity

Key features of the facility include:

• Low-latency connectivity across Mumbai business districts

• Access to RailTel’s nationwide fibre network, spanning more than 63,000km

• Infrastructure designed to support sovereign and compliance-focused workloads

Its proximity to Mumbai’s cable landing stations is also intended to support international connectivity while maintaining low-latency domestic performance.

The Mumbai facility forms part of Techno Digital’s wider edge data centre expansion strategy in partnership with RailTel. The company plans to launch five additional edge locations, with a longer-term target of expanding to 102 sites across India over the next three to four years.

Ankit Saraiya, Director & CEO of Techno Digital, comments, “As India’s digital economy scales, infrastructure requirements are evolving beyond capacity to include proximity and performance.

“The Mumbai EDC is designed to align infrastructure with demand centres, particularly in high-performance environments such as financial services and real-time platforms.

“At Techno Digital, our mission is to build a leading distributed network of interconnected edge infrastructure that matches the concentration of economic and digital activity. The Mumbai facility represents a key milestone in that journey.”

Amit Agrawal, President of Techno Digital, adds, “In a city like Mumbai, where milliseconds can impact outcomes, infrastructure placement becomes critical.

“This facility combines low-latency architecture, strong connectivity, and sovereign infrastructure to support performance-critical workloads ranging from trading and fintech platforms to real-time AI inferencing and enterprise applications.

“It is designed to deliver the reliability and responsiveness required in latency-sensitive environments.”

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