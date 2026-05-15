Russelectric expands microgrid controls offering

Author: Joe Peck

US power control manufacturer Russelectric, a Siemens business, has highlighted its Advanced Microgrid Controls platform, designed to support power resiliency and energy management across critical infrastructure environments including data centres.

The system combines hardware and software for managing onsite generation assets and facility power infrastructure, including generators, battery storage systems, photovoltaic arrays, and electrical loads.

According to Russelectric, the platform integrates with transfer switches, switchgear, and power controllers to support facility-wide monitoring and optimisation of distributed energy resources.

The company says the system is designed to support operational continuity during grid outages through functions including dynamic islanding, automatic generator black start capability, and grid resynchronisation.

Microgrid platform targets critical infrastructure

Russelectric states that the platform is intended to help facilities improve power quality, reduce energy consumption, and lower operational emissions through more efficient management of onsite power assets.

The company also offers engineering, commissioning, manufacturing, and maintenance support for microgrid deployments, alongside integrated switchgear and turnkey infrastructure options.

Russelectric says it has more than 50 years of experience delivering microgrid control installations across critical infrastructure sectors. Siemens acquired Russelectric in 2011, with the business continuing to focus on power control and transfer systems for mission-critical facilities.

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