Carrier launches AquaEdge chiller

Author: Joe Peck

Carrier, a manufacturer of HVAC, refrigeration, and fire and security equipment, has introduced the AquaEdge 19MV4 centrifugal chiller, designed to support cooling requirements in high-density AI data centres.

The system forms part of the company’s QuantumLeap portfolio and is intended for use in environments where increasing compute density and rising temperatures place pressure on existing cooling infrastructure.

The chiller is designed to deliver between 2.1 MW and 3.3 MW of cooling capacity, supporting workloads driven by high-performance GPUs.

It is also engineered to operate with chilled-water temperatures of up to 35°C and condensing temperatures up to 55°C, aligning with liquid cooling approaches such as direct-to-chip and rear-door heat exchangers.

Designed for high-density cooling environments

Carrier states that the system uses a variable-speed centrifugal compressor capable of operating between 10% and 100% load, allowing it to respond to fluctuating AI workloads without frequent cycling.

Marti Urpinas, Senior Technical Manager, Vertical Markets EMEA, DC Applied at Carrier, comments, “AI workloads are reshaping data centre specifications, pushing our customers to seek greater thermal headroom without sacrificing power stability.

“That sounds like a tall order, but the AquaEdge 19MV4 isn’t a ‘standard’ chiller; it’s a variable-speed centrifugal platform that delivers cooling continuity for high-density racks, even as operators push chilled-water temperatures higher to support direct-to-chip architectures.”

The unit is designed to restart within 150 seconds following a power interruption, supporting thermal recovery and reducing the risk of overheating in high-density environments.

It also incorporates harmonic filtering to limit electrical distortion and protect associated infrastructure, including uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

Carrier reports that the system can achieve a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 6.75 and an integrated part load value (IPLV) of 11.4 under AHRI test conditions.

The chiller is available with refrigerants including R-1234ze and R-515B, supporting compliance with EU F-Gas regulations. Additionally, noise levels are specified at below 80dBA under defined operating conditions.

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