Mission Critical Group invests in WattEV

Author: Joe Peck

Mission Critical Group (MCG), a critical power infrastructure company, has announced a strategic investment in WattEV to support the development of 800V DC power infrastructure for AI data centres.

The partnership focuses on advancing power delivery systems designed to meet the increasing demands of high-density AI workloads, including generative AI and inference applications.

As part of the agreement, Mission Critical Group will support the industrialisation and deployment of a medium-voltage solid-state transformer (SST) platform. This technology is intended to enable the transition to 800V DC architectures within large-scale data centre environments.

The companies state that traditional AC-based power systems are facing limitations as AI workloads scale, driving interest in alternative approaches to power distribution.

The proposed 800V DC architecture enables direct conversion from medium-voltage AC, with the aim of improving efficiency and reducing system complexity. The modular design is intended to support flexible deployment, faster installation, and easier expansion.

High-density power delivery

Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group, says, “We are building the next evolution in modular power delivery. The investment in WattEV highlights our commitment to advancing solutions for ultra-high-density AI workloads, including generative AI and inference.”

Michael Maiello, SVP of Innovation at Mission Critical Group, adds, “We are moving beyond incremental improvements to a fundamentally different power architecture.

“By converting the ultra-high-power demands of AI directly from medium-voltage AC to 800 VDC, we unlock the full efficiency and performance benefits of 800 VDC distribution.”

Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO of WattEV, concludes, “Our technology is already proven in high-power, real-world applications where efficiency and reliability are critical. Together with MCG, we’re bringing that performance into the data centre to accelerate the adoption of 800 VDC architectures with confidence and speed.”

The companies state that the collaboration aims to support the deployment of scalable power infrastructure for next-generation AI data centres.

For more from Mission Critical Group, click here.