Lonestar unveils space-based data storage service, StarVault

Author: Joe Peck

Lonestar, a space-based data storage company building orbital and lunar data centres, has announced the launch of StarVault, the “world’s first” commercial space-based data storage service, alongside plans to expand its orbital infrastructure through a new agreement with Sidus Space, a US space and defence technology company.

The platform is designed to store data off-planet, combining space-based infrastructure with cryptographic key management. It is intended for use by organisations seeking additional resilience for critical data.

Lonestar has also ordered a second orbital payload from Sidus Space to increase storage capacity and redundancy. The first payload is currently in development and is scheduled to launch in October aboard the LizzieSat-4 satellite, with a second launch planned for 2027.

Expansion of orbital data infrastructure

The expansion follows earlier test missions and increasing interest from sectors including government, finance, and critical infrastructure.

The StarVault platform is designed to provide an additional layer of data protection, supporting resilience against risks such as cyber incidents, environmental disruption, and geopolitical instability.

Steve Eisele, CEO of Lonestar, says, “Demand for off-planet data security has exceeded expectations. With StarVault, we are not just launching a new category; we are scaling it.”

Sidus Space is building the initial payload, with further deployments expected as Lonestar develops its orbital data storage network.

The companies state that the initiative represents an early step in the development of space-based data infrastructure, with a focus on secure storage beyond traditional terrestrial data centres.