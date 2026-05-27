GreenScale study examines data centre energy use

Author: Joe Peck

GreenScale, a developer of hyperscale data centre campuses, has published analysis examining how a proposed data centre development in Derry/Londonderry could support renewable energy use and reduce electricity system costs in Northern Ireland.

The whitepaper analyses grid constraints, renewable energy curtailment, electricity demand, and infrastructure capacity across the region. According to the report, locating data centre infrastructure closer to renewable energy generation in Northern Ireland’s North West could improve grid utilisation and reduce renewable energy wastage.

Northern Ireland is targeting 80% renewable electricity consumption by 2030, with the transition projected to deliver annual consumer savings of approximately £110 million.

Brian Doherty, Managing Director of GreenScale Ireland, says, “This whitepaper highlights a growing mismatch between where renewable energy is generated and where demand is located.

“Northern Ireland has made strong progress in expanding wind capacity, but transmission and system constraints mean a significant proportion of that clean energy is curtailed, which means it is effectively switched off, often during periods of high generation.

“This increases system costs and reduces the value of existing infrastructure. A strategically located data centre campus in the North West could help absorb surplus power, reduce curtailment, and support lower overall electricity system costs.”

Wind curtailment remains a major challenge

The report states that 29.6% of wind generation in Northern Ireland was curtailed during 2024 because of transmission constraints and electricity system balancing requirements.

According to the analysis, the strongest wind generation resources are concentrated in the North West, while the largest areas of electricity demand are located elsewhere. The report argues that this imbalance limits the effective use of renewable generation during periods of high wind output.

GreenScale says flexible electricity demand from data centres could help absorb excess renewable generation that would otherwise be curtailed. The company also states that facilities capable of adjusting parts of their power demand in response to grid conditions could improve overall electricity system efficiency.

Pressure grows on established data centre markets

The whitepaper also highlights wider growth in global data centre electricity demand, which is projected to reach 945TWh by 2030.

The report notes that established European data centre markets including Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin (FLAP-D) are facing increasing grid constraints and longer connection timelines, leading operators to consider alternative regions with greater power availability.

GreenScale identifies Northern Ireland’s North West as a suitable location for future data centre infrastructure because of its wind generation resources, available land, and proximity to renewable energy supply.

The report concludes that improving alignment between renewable generation and electricity demand could reduce energy wastage, improve grid efficiency, and support Northern Ireland’s clean energy targets.

For more from GreenScale, click here.