VIRTUS installs super-grid transformers at Berlin campus

Author: Joe Peck

VIRTUS Data Centres, a UK data centre owner-operator and part of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), has completed the installation of two 185MVA super-grid transformers at its Wustermark campus in Berlin/Brandenburg, Germany.

According to the company, the transformers are among the largest deployed at a European data centre and represent a key milestone in the development of the site.

The Wustermark campus is expected to become the first data centre campus in the Berlin/Brandenburg region to connect directly to a 380kV transmission network. VIRTUS says this will give customers the option of operating without diesel generators while maintaining access to conventional backup generation where required.

The transformers form part of the campus’s initial 300MW capacity, with power supplied through a dedicated 500MW substation and dual direct connections to the 50Hertz 380kV network.

VIRTUS says the integration with the 50Hertz Wustermark substation and the high-voltage transmission connections are designed to provide a resilient and stable power architecture for large-scale data centre operations.

High-voltage design targets efficiency and resilience

The company says the site has been designed to support both traditional generator-backed operations and a generator-free operating model.

As with other VIRTUS facilities, the campus will operate using 100% certified renewable electricity. The site is also located close to regional renewable energy resources, including onshore wind generation.

According to VIRTUS, the higher-voltage transformer design provides several operational benefits, including improved electrical efficiency, reduced transmission losses, increased system stability, and enhanced resilience for high-density computing environments.

The company adds that the approach may also help reduce system usage charges and long-term energy costs.

Mike Golding, SVP of Construction at VIRTUS Data Centres, says, “Delivering the Wustermark Campus has been one of the most ambitious engineering programmes VIRTUS has undertaken to date.

“From the 380kV connections to the deployment of these super-grid transformers, every element has been designed to deliver levels of resilience and scalability that have not previously been available in this region.

“This campus represents a new generation of infrastructure – one that supports AI-scale growth, reduces reliance on generators, and aligns with the future of renewable energy.”

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