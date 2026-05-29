ChemTreat joins Dow coolant network for data centres

Author: Joe Peck

ChemTreat, a US provider of industrial water treatment chemicals and cooling system services, has joined materials science company Dow’s Coolant Care Network as a strategic US service provider for AI and liquid-cooled data centre environments.

Under the agreement, ChemTreat becomes Dow’s only preferred service provider in Virginia, USA, and will provide national support for the company’s coolant management programme.

According to Dow, the Coolant Care Network combines coolant supply, fluid testing, data analysis, and field support within a single framework for data centre operators.

ChemTreat will provide on-site services including fluid sampling, mitigation, and coolant optimisation, working alongside Dow-qualified laboratories and technical specialists.

The companies say the collaboration is intended to support data centres deploying liquid cooling systems for AI and high-density compute workloads.

Ashour Khamis, President of ChemTreat, notes, “The data centre industry is under enormous pressure to scale liquid cooling environments to meet AI-driven workload demands.

“Pairing ChemTreat’s proven service-focused approach with Dow’s decades of thermal fluid innovation and reliable global supply chain allows us to help customers quickly deploy mission-critical systems and maintain reliable cooling lifecycle performance.”

Liquid cooling demand grows alongside AI workloads

ChemTreat says its data centre offering includes water treatment technologies, monitoring systems, specialist chemistries, and support for direct-to-chip cooling loops and facility cooling infrastructure.

Through the partnership, the company will also provide access to Dow’s DOWFROST LC and DOWFROST HD heat transfer fluids, alongside certified coolant testing services and technical support.

Chuck Carn, Data Center Growth Platform Director at Dow, says, “This collaboration reflects Dow’s clear understanding of the operational complexity data centre operators face as cooling systems become more critical to performance and uptime.

“Collaborating with experienced service providers like ChemTreat, who uphold rigorous technical and service standards, is key to helping customers run their operations smoothly and with confidence.”

The companies say the partnership is designed to address increasing cooling requirements as AI infrastructure deployment continues to expand globally.