Via Licensing Alliance expands Voice Codec programme

Author: Joe Peck

US-based patent licensing platform Via Licensing Alliance has announced continued momentum for its Voice Codec patent pool, including the addition of a new unnamed licensee and new licensors, NovaVoice Limited and Cordial IP, further growing the programme’s patent stack and market penetration from its initial five, large global licensors.

The addition of the new licensee, unnamed at this time, reflects growing industry adoption of the collaborative licensing pathway Via’s Voice Codec programme creates for accessing IP rights to critical voice technologies. It also reflects a growing market uptake of advanced voice technologies, including EVS and IVAS, driven by rising demand as 5G and 5G-Advanced technologies are adopted worldwide.

Additionally, Via says it continues to prioritise transparency and has published its full rate structure for the Voice Codec pool, providing further clarity and predictability for implementers and to the broader market.

For implementers, the full rate structure allows for complete visibility as they consider the appropriate royalty structure to choose from to meet their product level costs, evaluate future growth paths for their product lines, or plan their geographical expansion plan needs.

This level of disclosure not only reduces uncertainty in licensing decisions but also enables more consistent benchmarking, reinforcing confidence in fair, market-aligned SEP licensing practices. The programme’s royalty rates are listed on Via’s website.

Anticipating future growth

The addition of the new licensors indicates increased interest from patent holders in licensing their voice technology SEPs through highly efficient, aggregated licensing vehicles such as patent pools.

Future growth in both the licensor list and the number of patents consolidated through the pool licence will continue to enhance the value of the Voice Codec licence for implementers. Via’s Voice Codec programme licensors are listed on the website.

Via’s Voice Codec pool covers Enhanced Voice Services (EVS), which supports voice communications across more than one billion (and growing) active devices globally, as well as Immersive Voice and Audio Services (IVAS), which will play a central role in next-generation voice and spatial audio applications.

Kevin Mack, President of Via Licensing Alliance, says, “We are pleased to welcome these new entrants to our pool, which signals continued growth and momentum our Voice Codec programme.

“This pool licence offers strong value relative to other market options and represents the only collaborative licensing solution for EVS and IVAS technologies, making it a smart and efficient pathway for companies seeking to licence critical voice capabilities.”

EVS remains a foundational technology for high-quality voice communications in 5G and 5G-Advanced networks, with adoption continuing to expand as 5G, 5G-Advanced, and future network iterations reach global scale.

As spatial audio and advanced voice technologies expand into 6G and a broader range of non-cellular devices, the importance of IVAS technologies is expected to increase, with Via’s pool offering an early and effective licensing pathway.

For more information about the Voice Codec patent pool, including information for prospective licensees, you can click here to visit the website.