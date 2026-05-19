Extreme weather prompts revision of cooling strategies

Author: Joe Peck

Following warnings from scientists that current climate conditions are brewing extreme weather in the months ahead, Aggreko, a British temporary power generation and temperature control company, says it is calling upon data centre managers to revise their cooling strategies ahead of time or face the consequences.

Global sea temperatures of 21°C were reported last month – the second highest on record for the month of April – with scientists now pointing to another El Niño warming cycle that could significantly intensify extreme weather.

These temperatures are marginally lower the 21.04°C recorded in April 2024 ahead of the last El Niño weather event, which ended up being the fourth warmest year on record for the UK.

With a long, hot summer potentially in store, Chris Smith, Head of Temperature Control at Aggreko, says he is urging the data centre sector to review its cooling infrastructure before the heatwave arrives.

He suggests, “We need only look back at 2024 to see what El Niño might have in store for us this year. Summer temperatures regularly exceeded 30°C, placing immense pressure on data centre cooling infrastructure and even leading to full-blown equipment failure in worst-case scenarios.

“The reality is: current cooling strategies simply aren’t designed to deal with this kind of weather or to operate in these temperature ranges. For this reason, now is the time to start reviewing current cooling infrastructure to assess whether it’s still fit for purpose so the right measures can be brought in ahead of time.

“The main thing to look out for is ageing assets, as these are at the greatest risk of lower efficiency, overheating, and failure. Engaging with a specialist temperature control partner can help implement temporary cooling and industrial HVAC solutions to bridge gaps during equipment failures, manage seasonal demand peaks, and provide N+1 redundancy for greater operational resilience.”

Data centre cooling under pressure

With rack densities on the rise, data centre cooling infrastructure is arguably under greater pressure than ever before, with the cost of outages reportedly becoming more expensive.

In the Uptime Institute’s 2026 outage analysis, cooling accounted for 14% of all impactful outages – the second biggest contributor behind power – while one fifth of respondents stated that their most recent outage cost more than $1 million (£745,000).

In the face of this challenge, Aggreko believes hybridised packages consisting of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and temporary chillers or cold storage units are becoming an increasingly popular option for the data centre industry.

Here, the company notes, the chiller or cold storage unit can provide scalable, supplementary cooling capacity, with the BESS powering the package while enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, minimising environmental impact, and offering near-silent operation versus a standard generator.

Chris continues, “While we’ll have to wait and see what the summer has planned for us, now is nonetheless a prime time to re-evaluate cooling strategies and identify where efficiency gains can be made.

“Procuring temporary cooling from a third-party specialist not only allows access to the latest, high-efficiency technology, but also opens the door to a number of creative solutions, such a hybridisation, which just aren’t feasible in-house.

“While cooling is just one of the challenges that data centre managers have to contend with at the moment, the gains this can deliver, alongside the resilience it provides against the threat of outages, mean that this is more than a worthwhile operational solution.”

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