Schneider to showcase AI infrastructure at Datacloud

Author: Joe Peck

Global energy technology company Schneider Electric has announced it will present its latest AI-ready data centre technologies during the Datacloud Global Congress 2026 in Cannes, France, from 1–4 June 2026.

The company says it will showcase technologies designed to address increasing demands around power delivery, cooling, resiliency, and high-density compute as AI workloads continue to scale.

According to Schneider Electric, the event will focus on infrastructure designed for AI deployments, including power architectures, liquid cooling systems, software platforms, and digital services for data centre environments.

The company cites forecasts from Morgan Stanley and Gartner predicting significant growth in AI-related infrastructure investment and global AI spending over the coming years.

Industry discussions to focus on AI growth challenges

On 2 June, Frédéric Godemel, EVP of Energy Management Business at Schneider Electric, will join representatives from Oracle, DATA4, QTS Data Centers, and CBRE for a keynote panel examining AI infrastructure demand and the development of neocloud deployments.

Later that same day, Thierry Chamayou, Vice President of Cloud and Service Providers in EMEA at Schneider Electric, will participate in a separate panel discussing energy investment strategies and utility collaboration for AI infrastructure projects. Participants include representatives from GreenScale, Trench Group, Kao Data, JSM Group, and Solar Turbines.

Marc Garner, Global President of Schneider Electric’s Cloud and Service Provider Segment, says, “AI is fundamentally reshaping the future of digital infrastructure, creating new demands around power, cooling, and resiliency at unprecedented scale.

“At Datacloud Global Congress, we will demonstrate how collaboration across the ecosystem is enabling the next generation of AI factories and helping organisations build scalable, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure built for the AI era.”

Liquid cooling and AI data centre technologies on display

Schneider Electric will also present technologies including its 800VDC architecture, liquid cooling systems from Motivair, high-density racks, and digital modelling platforms.

The company says demonstrations will include NVIDIA Omniverse integrations, digital twin technologies, and NVIDIA reference designs for the GB300 NVL72 platform.

Visitors to Stand 122 will also be able to view the company’s EcoStruxure IT DCIM and EcoStruxure Foresight software platforms, alongside its microgrid and data centre services portfolio.

For more from Schneider Electric, click here.