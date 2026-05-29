euNetworks launches quantum-safe connectivity service

Author: Joe Peck

euNetworks, a European bandwidth infrastructure company, has launched a new quantum-safe private connectivity service developed in collaboration with Adtran, a US manufacturer of networking and communications equipment.

Called Quantum Shield, the service is designed to provide encrypted data centre connectivity for organisations with high security and compliance requirements across Europe.

According to euNetworks, the platform combines dedicated optical infrastructure, real-time fibre monitoring, and quantum-resistant encryption technologies to protect sensitive data in transit.

The company says the launch comes as businesses prepare for evolving cybersecurity regulations and post-quantum security requirements, including the EU’s post-quantum cryptography roadmap, DORA, and NIS2.

Quantum Shield will be offered as an additional security layer for euNetworks’ Private Connect MOFN service, which provides managed private network infrastructure for enterprise customers.

The new platform uses FSP 3000 technology from Adtran, alongside post-quantum cryptography aligned with standards from NIST.

According to the companies, all traffic is encrypted automatically at Layer 1 across dedicated fibre infrastructure.

Optical monitoring and encryption combined for data protection

The deployment also incorporates Adtran’s ALM fibre monitoring technology, which is designed to detect and locate fibre-tapping events in real time.

euNetworks says the combined system is intended to provide low-latency, high-throughput connectivity while giving customers greater visibility into how data is secured across the optical layer.

Marisa Trisolino, CEO of euNetworks, says, “We’re committed to providing customers with connectivity that meets increasingly stringent security requirements and chose to partner with Adtran because they bring deep expertise in optical networking and a practical understanding of how private infrastructure is built and operated at scale.”

Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran, adds, “By combining quantum-resilient encryption with real-time fibre monitoring, we’re helping euNetworks safeguard critical traffic without compromising performance or scalability.”

The companies say the deployment reflects increasing demand for secure optical networking infrastructure as enterprises prepare for future cybersecurity challenges linked to quantum computing.

For more from euNetworks, click here.