LS Electric wins $115m data centre contract

Author: Joe Peck

LS Electric, a South Korean manufacturer of electrical equipment and automation systems, has secured a $115 million (£84.9 million) contract to supply power infrastructure for a series of data centre developments across North America.

The projects will support major technology companies expanding capacity for artificial intelligence and other compute-intensive applications, where consistent and high-quality power is required.

Under the agreement, LS Electric will deliver switchgear and distribution transformers designed for continuous operation in high-demand environments.

Expanding North American manufacturing footprint

The deal comes at a time as data centre operators are increasing focus on power systems that offer reliability, adaptability, and long-term support as facilities scale to meet rising workloads.

Large-scale developments of this kind also require suppliers able to meet strict technical standards while maintaining consistent delivery across manufacturing, logistics, and on-site coordination. LS Electric says it will support the projects from design through to commissioning.

To fulfil the contract, LS Electric will utilise its growing industrial presence in North America, including operations in Utah and Texas, such as MCM Engineering II and its Bastrop campus.

These facilities will support production and system integration, as well as ongoing regional expansion in engineered power infrastructure.

LS Electric states it will continue to expand its offering for the sector, focusing on technologies that support reliable and energy-efficient data centre performance.

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