OVHcloud expands quantum cloud platform with Quandela

Author: Joe Peck

OVHcloud, a French cloud computing provider, has made photonic quantum computing company Quandela’s Belenos quantum computer available through its Quantum platform, expanding access to quantum computing across Europe.

The announcement was made at the Quantum Defence Summit, with the addition of Belenos marking a further development of OVHcloud’s cloud-based quantum offering.

The OVHcloud Quantum platform provides access to quantum systems through a Quantum-as-a-Service model, allowing organisations to use quantum computing resources without requiring dedicated hardware.

Belenos is based on photonic quantum technology and offers a capacity of 12 qubits. It is intended to support experimentation with algorithms across a range of areas, including image processing, artificial intelligence, and quantum machine learning.

Potential applications also extend to fields such as simulation, engineering, and environmental modelling.

Expanding access to quantum computing in Europe

OVHcloud says it has been supporting the European quantum ecosystem since 2022, providing access to quantum emulators through its infrastructure.

The platform currently includes multiple emulators, enabling users to test and develop applications across different quantum computing approaches.

The addition of Belenos introduces a physical quantum processing unit to the platform, complementing existing emulator-based access.

Miroslaw Klaba, R&D Director at OVHcloud, comments, “We are delighted to deliver on the promise of the Quantum platform by adding a second reference quantum computer, Belenos, from the French company Quandela.

“The quantum revolution accelerates and OVHcloud is taking its part as the European cloud leader within the ecosystem.”

The system is available through a usage-based pricing model, with billing calculated per second and no long-term commitment required.

Niccolò Somaschi, CEO and co-founder of Quandela, notes, “The integration of Belenos 12 qubits into the OVHcloud portfolio marks a decisive step for quantum in Europe. Accessible through the cloud, this photonic computer becomes a concrete tool for businesses.

“With OVHcloud, we are offering data scientists and innovators alike the means to develop their algorithms on a flexible and sovereign infrastructure.”

The expansion reflects ongoing efforts to increase accessibility to quantum computing, supporting research and development across industry and academia.

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