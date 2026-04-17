Carrier opens €12m Montluel HVAC testing facility

Author: Joe Peck

Carrier, a manufacturer of HVAC, refrigeration, and fire and security equipment, has opened a new testing facility at its European Centre of Excellence in Montluel, France, to support the development of cooling and heating technologies for data centres, industry, and large commercial buildings.

The €12 million (£10.4 million) investment expands the company’s research and development capacity, with a focus on high-performance systems aligned with electrification trends and the use of lower-impact refrigerants. Testing at the site follows Eurovent-certified performance methodologies.

The expansion comes as demand for data centre infrastructure continues to grow across Europe. According to JLL’s 2026 Global Data Center Outlook, the EMEA region is expected to add 13GW of new capacity by 2030, driven by hyperscale deployments and artificial intelligence workloads, particularly in markets such as London, Frankfurt, and Paris.

Increased capacity for HVAC system testing

The new laboratory is designed to support testing across a wide range of operating conditions. It enables evaluation of air-cooled chillers up to 3,200kW, air-source heat pumps up to 1,500kW, and water-source systems up to 6,000kW.

The facility can simulate temperatures ranging from −20°C to +60°C, with humidity control, and supports water flow rates of up to 1,600m³/h. This allows for testing under varied and demanding conditions relevant to real-world applications.

Bertrand Rotagnon, Executive Director, Commercial Business Line and Data Centres Europe at Carrier, comments, “With these new test laboratory facilities, we’re raising the bar on how we support customers and partners in Europe.

“The combination of higher test capacity and advanced environmental control lets us validate performance with zero tolerance, earlier, and bring solutions to market faster, giving customers the confidence to move ahead on high-efficiency cooling and heating for data centres, industry, and district heating.”

Nicolas Fonte, Director, Systems Engineering at Carrier Climate Solutions Europe, adds, “The new testing facility expands our engineering team’s ability to test and validate chillers and heat pumps for very wide and [the] most critical operating conditions.

“This new equipment enables us to validate performance, with high precision, of next-generation chillers and large heat pump platforms supporting [increasing] customers’ requests for future infrastructures.”

The development forms part of the company’s stated ongoing investment in HVAC technologies to meet increasing performance, efficiency, and regulatory requirements across European markets.

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