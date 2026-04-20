Scaleway selected for EU sovereign cloud framework

Author: Joe Peck

French cloud computing provider Scaleway has been selected by the European Commission as one of four cloud providers under the Cloud III Dynamic Purchasing System, a €180 million (£156 million) programme supporting access to sovereign cloud services for EU institutions.

The framework, which runs for up to six years, enables EU bodies and agencies to procure cloud services through a pre-approved group of providers.

Selection follows an evaluation process based on the European Commission’s Cloud Sovereignty Framework, which assesses legal, operational, and technical criteria.

As part of the programme, Scaleway will be eligible to participate in project-specific competitions to deliver cloud services, including for sensitive and critical workloads.

Cloud III is managed by the Directorate-General for Digital Services and was introduced in 2025 as the European Commission’s primary framework for cloud procurement.

The initiative promotes a multi-cloud model, allowing institutions to select from a limited group of approved providers rather than relying on a single vendor. It is designed to support resilience, continuity, and flexibility across public sector digital infrastructure.

The framework also supports deployment of cloud environments for critical systems, alongside fallback capabilities for existing cloud or on-premises infrastructure in the event of disruption.

A framework supporting a sovereign and multi-cloud approach

A key element is the Cloud Sovereignty Framework, which establishes a consistent set of criteria for assessing cloud providers. This is intended to improve transparency and standardisation in how sovereignty is defined and applied across the European cloud sector.

Scaleway operates as a European-owned provider, with infrastructure and operations based within Europe. Its platform is designed to support data localisation and compliance with European regulatory requirements.

Damien Lucas, CEO of Scaleway, comments, “At Scaleway, we are committed to contributing to Europe’s digital autonomy, not only through our technology and our alignment with European regulatory frameworks, but also through how we build and invest in our ecosystem.

“Today, for every euro spent with Scaleway, around 68 cents are reinvested in the European economy, compared to around 20 cents when relying on international hyperscalers.

“Directing investment towards truly European cloud providers helps strengthen local capabilities and ensures that value, expertise, and innovation remain anchored in Europe”.

The company notes that the selection reflects an increasing focus across Europe on sovereign cloud infrastructure, as demand grows for secure, compliant platforms to support data and artificial intelligence workloads.