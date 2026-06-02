Panduit expands fault managed power portfolio

Author: Joe Peck

Panduit, a manufacturer of electrical and network infrastructure hardware, has launched the second generation of its Fault Managed Power System (FMPS), introducing higher power density and additional deployment options for enterprise environments.

Designed for centralised power distribution, the FMPS Gen 2 platform is intended for use across campuses, warehouses, and large distributed facilities. The system uses Class 4 fault managed power technology, which allows power to be delivered over longer distances using low-voltage installation methods.

According to Panduit, the platform is UL 1400 listed and SIL 3 rated, enabling organisations to distribute power while reducing electrical hazards and simplifying installation requirements.

The company also states that the system uses less copper than traditional power distribution methods and remains backward compatible with existing FMPS deployments, allowing infrastructure upgrades without replacing existing installations.

A key feature of the platform is the consolidation of backup power systems. By centralising UPS infrastructure rather than deploying units within individual intermediate distribution frames (IDFs), organisations can reduce equipment requirements, maintenance demands, and space utilisation.

New hardware targets enterprise and edge deployments

The FMPS Gen 2 portfolio includes a new 2kW system comprising a 1kW transmitter, a 2kW power supply, and a 2kW receiver. The range also includes a 600W single-channel receiver designed for applications such as lighting and security systems.

Additional updates include higher-density power delivery within the same footprint, expanded receiver options, and support for both PoE++ and DC-powered devices.

The platform is designed to support a range of applications including enterprise networking equipment, security and surveillance systems, wireless and in-building cellular infrastructure, lighting, and smart building technologies.

Mahmoud Ibrahim, Senior Business Development Manager at Panduit Ventures, says, “FMPS Gen 2 reinforces our commitment to making enterprise power safer, simpler, and more efficient.

“By increasing power density and enabling true UPS consolidation, customers can place power where it’s needed, remove complexity from IDFs, and confidently support the growing demands of modern networks – all without introducing new risk.”

The platform also incorporates monitoring and management capabilities intended to provide centralised visibility of connected infrastructure and support future expansion.

Tom Kelly, Chief Technology Officer at Panduit, explains, “FMPS is engineered and designed by Panduit as a complete power platform, integrating power, cabling, and physical infrastructure into a single, coordinated solution.

“Drawing on the expertise that developed the first generation of UL-listed Class 4 power distribution products, Panduit has engineered a second-generation system that aligns with where the market is going while also meeting requests from customers and partners in the space.

“We’re excited to see the market transformation taking shape, as Class 4 power distribution adoption grows.”

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