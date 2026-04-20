How to define the right sovereign cloud strategy

Author: Joe Peck

In this exclusive article for DCNN, Joe Baguley, CTO EMEA at Broadcom, gives his insight into how a workload-first approach to sovereign cloud, underpinned by data classification, flexible architecture, and strong partnerships, is reshaping European digital competitiveness:

Reclaiming control and competitiveness

Across Europe, governments and enterprises alike are increasingly recognising that data control holds the keys to innovation. This means a change in attitudes towards cloud sovereignty; it’s no longer seen as a simple compliance factor, but as a top priority for competitiveness and trust.

The European Union is taking steps to support this shift, placing greater emphasis on sovereign infrastructure as part of its broader digital strategy. A clear example is the €180 million (£156 million) tender launched by the European Commission through its Cloud III Dynamic Purchasing System, aimed at procuring sovereign cloud services for EU institutions.

To ensure cloud sovereignty, the first step is preparation: organisations need a clear understanding of where their data resides, how it moves, and who controls it. Answering these questions requires a clearly defined strategy, one that aligns workloads with the most appropriate cloud environments and establishes effective data governance. Importantly, it has to support the development of flexible cloud architectures capable of meeting regulatory demands while still enabling innovation.

Designing cloud strategies around workload needs

At the heart of a successful sovereign cloud strategy lies a simple principle: placing the right workload in the right environment. There is no single solution that fits all applications. Enterprises must align each workload with the cloud environment that best meets its compliance, operational, and performance requirements to determine whether it belongs in a public, private, or sovereign cloud. Some applications may thrive in a hyperscaler environment, while others require the control and security of a sovereign setup.

This reality has made hybrid cloud strategies the norm. Over the past decade, many organisations initially committed to a single hyperscaler for all workloads only to realise that different applications have different requirements. Today, IT leaders increasingly need to adopt a ‘right workload, right place’ mindset, recognising that some applications may remain on premises, others run optimally in public clouds, and some require sovereign environments for regulatory or operational reasons. This hybrid approach enables organisations to balance innovation with control while avoiding vendor lock-in and making more effective use of the strengths of different cloud ecosystems.

Data classification comes first

Of course, organisations cannot secure or govern what they do not fully understand. Comprehensive data classification is a critical first step. Misclassified data is a frequent source of compliance risk and over-classification, often a product of risk aversion, which can create extra operational complexity and cost. Many organisations treat all data as highly classified simply to be safe, but this can lead to over-investment in secure infrastructure where it is not needed.

Mapping data flows across borders and providers is equally important. Compliance blind spots often appear when data is inadvertently stored or processed in jurisdictions with restrictive data laws. Understanding where sensitive data resides, how it moves, and which regulations apply is essential to reducing risk, demonstrating accountability, and maintaining trust with partners and customers. Retrofitting compliance into existing infrastructure is costly and complex; embedding that understanding into cloud architecture from the outset is far more efficient.

Building flexibility into architecture

Flexibility is the cornerstone of effective sovereign cloud implementations. Architectures built for interoperability and portability allow workloads to move seamlessly across private, public, and sovereign clouds.

This adaptability is vital for risks posed by geopolitical or regulatory change. Hyperscalers cannot always guarantee sovereignty due to extraterritorial legislation such as the US CLOUD Act, which permits government access to data held by American companies abroad. By contrast, working with local cloud operators enables enterprises to maintain jurisdictional control over their data while still leveraging the latest technology.

Moreover, working with local cloud operators can provide additional technological sovereignty benefits ranging from the investment to the local ecosystem and industrial base, all the way to addressing supply chain concerns, promoting interoperability, avoiding vendor lock-in, having stronger operational control, and managing dependency concerns.

Sovereignty should be viewed not as a constraint, but as a design principle guiding infrastructure, data placement, and application deployment. Organisations that prioritise adaptability can balance regulatory compliance with innovation and long-term strategic growth.

Partnerships powering sovereign cloud

Partnerships also play a pivotal role. No single vendor or platform can solve sovereignty challenges by themselves and, in the current interconnected supply chain, there does not exist a perfect vertical integration of suppliers within one region.

Open source is often presented as a solution to more autonomy. The reality, however, is that open source solutions create questions on code providence, reliability of a solution when deployed at scale, and different dependencies on support.

The most successful sovereign cloud environments combine global technology providers, local operators, and trusted EMEA partners (such as evoila and Arvato). This collaborative approach not only strengthens compliance and transparency, but also accelerates innovation by ensuring that governance does not become a barrier to progress. Meanwhile, the presence of a local ecosystem guarantees the ability to operate and support solutions with a high degree of autonomy.

As regulatory and geopolitical landscapes evolve, organisations that foster open dialogue across their supply chain and internal teams will be best placed to adapt. Sovereignty is as much about alignment, strategic choices, and accountability as it is about infrastructure.

From compliance requirement to strategic asset

Sovereign cloud has moved beyond a purely compliance-driven requirement and is increasingly becoming a source of strategic advantage. Organisations that commit to the ‘right workload, right place’ mindset and have clear data classification, flexible architecture, and prioritise interoperability are the ones that will have a competitive advantage. This approach allows organisations to scale globally whilst remaining aligned to regulatory and geopolitical shifts.

Sovereignty is an enabler of AI and should be treated as such.