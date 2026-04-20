DE-CIX, Ooredoo link Doha IX to Marseille

Author: Joe Peck

Internet exchange (IX) operator DE-CIX and Qatari telecommunications company Ooredoo have connected Doha IX to DE-CIX Marseille, expanding international interconnection for networks in Qatar.

The link connects Qatar’s first commercial internet exchange with a wider European ecosystem, enabling direct access to networks in Marseille and remote connectivity to those linked via DE-CIX Frankfurt.

Doha IX is operated by Ooredoo under the DE-CIX-as-a-Service model and is hosted in one of the company’s data centres. The interconnection is intended to improve access to cloud platforms and digital services not currently available locally.

The connection allows networks in Qatar to exchange data directly with almost 120 networks in Marseille, as well as access a broader pool of networks connected through Frankfurt, one of Europe’s largest internet exchanges.

This supports lower-latency connectivity and provides additional resilience for cloud and content delivery. It also enables access to major cloud providers through dedicated and private connections, alongside tools designed to support hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Expanding low-latency access to global networks

Since its launch in October, Doha IX has developed as a carrier-neutral interconnection hub, supporting local and international data exchange. The platform also offers services including cloud connectivity, IP transit, hosting, and colocation.

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, says, “The direct interconnection between the IXs in Doha and Marseille brings the world closer together.

“By providing even better performance and user experience for internet-based content and applications, our collaboration with Ooredoo opens up new opportunities for Qatar’s digital economy.

“Enhanced connectivity will further strengthen the digital ecosystem in the GCC, supporting economic growth and innovation while paving the way for the amazing digital decades ahead of us.”

Hassan Ismail Al Emadi, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, adds, “The direct interconnection between Doha IX and DE-CIX Marseille represents a strategic expansion of Qatar’s global digital reach.

“By linking our national interconnection platform with one of Europe’s leading internet exchange ecosystems, we are enabling differentiated digital performance through lower latency, enhanced resilience, and secure, seamless access to global cloud and content networks.

“This collaboration reinforces Qatar’s position as a regional digital gateway and enables enterprises to operate with greater performance, reach, and competitiveness, accelerating digital transformation across Qatar and the wider GCC.”

The companies say the development reflects continued investment in interconnection infrastructure to support growing demand for cloud services and international data exchange.

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