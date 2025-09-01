Powering data centres sustainably in an AI world

Data centres are getting bigger, denser, and more power-hungry than ever. Artificial intelligence’s (AI) rapid emergence and growth only accelerates this process. However, AI could also be an enormously powerful tool to improve the energy efficiency of data centres, enabling them to operate far more sustainably than they do today.
This creates a kind of AI energy infrastructure paradox, with Hitachi Energy posing the question: Is AI a friend or foe of data centres’ sustainability?
In its technical brief, the company explores: