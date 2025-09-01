DE-CIX becomes first in India to integrate Starlink

Author: Joe Peck

Internet exchange (IX) operator DE-CIX India has announced that Starlink has joined its interconnection platform, making it the first IX in the country to provide interconnection for Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services.

The move follows Starlink’s approval of a commercial licence from India’s Department of Telecommunications, with final clearance expected by late 2025 or early 2026. The partnership is expected to play a role in supporting India’s digital infrastructure and extending broadband access to underserved areas.

Expanding connectivity

Starlink services are priced at around ₹33,000 ($376 / £276) for hardware, with monthly costs of ₹3,000–₹4,200 ($35–$50 / £25-£35). The service offers speeds of 25–220 Mbps, which can provide broadband-grade access in remote regions beyond the reach of fibre networks.

DE-CIX says its infrastructure will provide the terrestrial backbone needed to support Starlink’s satellite connectivity, enabling reliable performance for applications such as streaming, video conferencing, and online gaming.

Satellite and terrestrial integration

Through its global Space-IX programme, DE-CIX provides interconnection for satellite operators by linking them with terrestrial networks and cloud services. The organisation says this integration is critical to maintaining low latency and high reliability.

By joining DE-CIX India’s platform, Starlink is positioned to operate as an internet service provider in the country, complementing existing terrestrial and mobile networks.

DE-CIX India operates across major metros including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, and offers multiple 100GE ports for high-capacity connections.

