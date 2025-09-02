Inspired, VIRTUS sign wind-powered tri-party CPPA

Author: Joe Peck

Inspired, a UK commercial energy and sustainability advisory firm, has announced the signing of a tri-party corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with VIRTUS Data Centres, a UK data centre provider, and Lynn and Inner Dowsing (LID) windfarms.

VIRTUS has subscribed to a combined power purchase agreement (PPA) totalling 31MW of wind power, representing 16% of the total generation from Lynn and Inner Dowsing (LID) offshore windfarms, with a commencement date of 1 October 2025. This agreement seeks to ensure a long-term supply of renewable energy.

The agreement

A CPPA is a long-term energy contract between a corporate customer and a renewable power generator/developer. They are becoming an increasingly popular choice for companies wanting to reach net zero as they offer up to 100% renewable power.

Having a CPPA means the energy businesses use can be traced back to a specific renewable energy project, such as a wind or solar farm, which feeds an equivalent amount of power into the grid.

David Cockshott, Chief Commercial Officer at Inspired, says, “Inspired has been proud to partner with VIRTUS as their dedicated energy consultant. We are excited to continue supporting their sustainable journey and to commence this tri-party agreement, which allows renewable power to flow directly to their data centres.”

Helen Kinsman, SVP Commercial and Regulatory Affairs at VIRTUS, adds, “As an energy intensive user, we know it’s our responsibility to minimise the environmental impact from all our data centre facilities. Hence, since going live with our first site in 2011, we have been procuring power from 100% renewable sources.

“We are committed to delivering reliable, resilient, and responsible digital infrastructure to our customers and operate the gold standard in sustainable data centres in the UK and Europe.”

The renewable power will be delivered by Lynn and Inner Dowsing (LID) offshore windfarms, owned by funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management. Macquarie Asset Management is supported by XceCo, a UK asset management company specialising in the full project life cycle of renewable energy ventures.

The offshore wind farms are located 5km off the east coast of England, by the town of Skegness in Lincolnshire.

Bailey Bradley, Managing Director and co-founder XceCo, comments, “The successful delivery of this CPPA for one of our offshore wind farm assets under management stands as a testament to the exceptional collaboration between XceCo and all stakeholders involved in delivering this transaction.

“The commercial complexities involved in delivering this CPPA have proven to be a great experience. Through painstaking efforts, continuous multi-party engagements, a shared vision, and unwavering commitment, we turned a complex challenge into a powerful achievement, generating success together.”

Inspired also provide a variety of additional services to VIRTUS as their dedicated energy and sustainability consultant.

