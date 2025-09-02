rConfig launches Version 8 of its network configuration platform

Author: Joe Peck

Irish software developer rConfig has announced the release of Version 8 of its network configuration and compliance management platform.

The update introduces a new distributed architecture, enhanced security features, and broader vendor support. It has been designed to support large-scale environments, with capacity for more than 20,000 devices and faster search and compliance processes.

Key Features in Version 8

• Vector architecture — Distributed collection and multi-tenant scalability for managed service providers and large enterprises

• Security and compliance — Expanded policy frameworks, encrypted configuration storage, and reporting designed to meet regulatory requirements

• Performance — Proven capability to manage 20,000+ devices with faster compliance execution

• Vendor support — Broad compatibility without restrictions

Positioning in the Market

The company says the platform combines its open-source heritage with enterprise-level capability. Its distributed design, focus on compliance automation, and multi-vendor support aim to make it suitable for sectors including telecommunications, manufacturing, energy, and government.

rConfig is also developing AI-driven features, including automated compliance baselines, anomaly detection, and predictive analytics to support proactive network management.

Industry Collaboration

The company will be a Platinum Partner at Zabbix Summit 2025 in Riga this October, where it will demonstrate how Version 8 integrates with Zabbix for real-time configuration monitoring and compliance.

“With V8, we’ve set a new standard for the industry,” claims Stephen Stack, CTO of rConfig. “Our customers demanded speed, compliance, and distributed scale – we delivered. And with AI-driven innovation and our deepening partnership with Zabbix, we’re excited to lead the next chapter of network automation.”