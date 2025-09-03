8×8 opens new data centre in France

Author: Joe Peck

Cloud communications provider 8×8 has opened a new data centre in France to meet growing demand for in-country data hosting and regulatory compliance.

The facility is designed to support France’s data sovereignty and residency requirements, including GDPR and local hosting mandates. It also seeks to provide low-latency access and enterprise-grade reliability for businesses and public sector organisations.

Expansion in the French market

The announcement follows a year of growth for 8×8 in France. The company appointed Christian Laloy as Country Lead, strengthened its collaboration with IT services group SCC, and formed a partnership with the French trade association for customer relations (AFRC).

“While others choose to operate remotely, we’re investing locally,” says Christian Laloy, Country Manager, France at 8×8. “Some providers choose not to locate in France and, in my mind, that shows a lack of respect for the local businesses, the local people, and the culture.

“This new data centre makes our position clear: 8×8 is committed to serving French organisations with secure and fully compliant technology and transparency.”

Supporting regulated industries

The new site is part of 8×8’s wider strategy to serve regulated and security-conscious sectors. By storing data in-country and complying with European requirements, the company aims to increase trust amongst French customers.

“8×8 isn’t just entering the market with an innovative approach; by locating its data centres in France, the company helps deliver its customers a high level of data sovereignty, in line with European regulatory requirements,” claims Regis Davesne, Director of SCC France.

“This choice significantly boosts confidence and makes a real difference for customers looking for a solid, reliable long-term partner.”

The French opening is one of several European investments planned for 2025 as 8×8 expands across markets where compliance and security are key considerations.