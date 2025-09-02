AVK appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Author: Joe Peck

AVK, a UK provider of power systems and electrical infrastructure for data centres, has announced the appointment of Paul Hood as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). He brings extensive experience from senior roles in the data centre sector, including positions at Yondr Group, Pure Data Centres Group, Barclays, and JP Morgan.

Paul was formerly Managing Director and then COO of Yondr Group, and Global Operations Director and MD (Africa region) at Pure Data Centres Group. His career also includes 13 years at JP Morgan, where he oversaw the company’s entire data centre infrastructure across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, managing an annual budget of $90 million (£67 million).

Industry experience

Paul’s background is rooted in systems and control engineering for building services, later expanding to building electrical systems management. He has also planned and administered multi-million-pound engineering budgets, conducted inspections in health, safety, and fire prevention, and co-founded the Universal Technical College network of STEM-focused schools.

Ben Pritchard, CEO of AVK, comments, “I am genuinely excited about Paul joining our team. He has a superb engineering brain, he is a very logical thinker, and he has a real passion for working hard. Essentially, he believes in what he does. Paul doesn’t just bring vast global experience to AVK; he is a leader who has done it all.”

Paul says, “I’ve known AVK for 30 years and I understand exactly where the company has come from and where it is going in this incredibly competitive industry. I am delighted to be working with some of the most committed infrastructure engineers in the world. I’m also known for investing in people, getting decisions done, and getting things over the line, and I’m truly excited about my forthcoming journey at AVK.”

Future role at AVK

Paul’s appointment comes as AVK pursues growth in integrated power infrastructure for data centres, including prime power, microgrids, standby, and modular energy systems. He is expected to play a key role in expanding service and maintenance operations, developing client relationships, and supporting long-term partnerships.

