NorthC completes acquisition of six Colt data centres

Author: Joe Peck

NorthC, a Dutch provider of sustainable data centre and colocation services, has finalised the acquisition of six data centres from multinational telecommunications company Colt Technology Services, taking over operations on 1 September 2025. The sites are located in Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, and Düsseldorf in Germany, and in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The acquisition adds more than 25MW of capacity to NorthC’s platform and expands its presence in both the Benelux and DACH regions. In Germany, the deal increases the company’s footprint to seven data centres in total, while simultaneously boosting capacity in Amsterdam, a key connectivity hub.

Expansion in Germany and the Netherlands

NorthC says it plans to invest further in the newly acquired sites to expand capacity and improve efficiency and sustainability. The sites will be integrated into the company’s platform and aligned with its operational and service standards. Customers will also gain access to NorthC’s digital services, including the MyNorthC self-service portal.

Alexandra Schless, CEO of NorthC Group, comments, “Today marks a major milestone in NorthC’s mission to build the premier regional data centre platform in Northwestern Europe. The integration of these six strategic sites accelerates our expansion, particularly in Germany, enabling us to support customers across all major metropolitan regions with scalable, secure, and sustainable digital infrastructure.”

Customers and continuity

Colt Technology Services will remain a long-term customer at the acquired facilities, which NorthC says will ensure continuity of service.

The company adds that the new sites are in regions with strong connectivity and growing demand for digital infrastructure, allowing it to better serve enterprises, cloud and IT providers, and public sector organisations with cross-border operations.

