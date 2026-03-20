Huawei Cloud: The first choice of multicloud provider for LATAM

Author: Joe Peck

On 17 March 2026, Huawei Cloud hosted COMPASS, its annual flagship event for Latin America in Shenzhen and Dongguan, China. The event convened more than 150 attendees including public sector decision-makers, business leaders, tech partners, and industry experts from Latin America. They explored cutting-edge Chinese technologies, witnessed AI’s power in daily life, and discussed how cloud technologies can enable a better future.

Named “COMPASS” to represent exploration and guidance, the summit brought together Huawei Cloud and its Latin American customers and partners to advance digital and intelligent transformation efforts.

Latin America: A vital pillar of Huawei Cloud’s global strategy

Peter Zhou, CEO of Huawei Cloud, highlighted Latin America as a vital pillar of Huawei Cloud’s global strategy during his keynote speech. He stated that Huawei Cloud leads the region with the most extensive cloud regions, broadest coverage, and fastest growth.

Huawei Cloud has become the go-to provider for businesses adopting hybrid and multi-cloud solutions while supporting governments and organisations in major industries in their shift toward intelligent operations.

In 2026, Huawei Cloud aims to drive customer transformation in Latin America by focusing on three strategic areas:

1. Continuous innovation: In line with the deeper AI adoption into production systems, Huawei Cloud plans to expand its AI compute service in Brazil and Mexico while ramping up investments in a full-stack solution that involves cloud computing, diverse AI models, and application platforms, combining public cloud flexibility and hybrid cloud security to meet a wider range of customer needs.

2. Deepened industry focus: Huawei Cloud will integrate AI best practices from both China and globally with regional insights in Latin America to assist customers in solving real-world business challenges.

3. A robust cloud foundation: Security and stability are the lifeline of Huawei Cloud. Huawei Cloud boasts 955 days of secure, uninterrupted operation. Moving forward, Huawei Cloud will converge its cloud foundation and data security centres into end-to-end security solutions, which ensure sound and efficient cloud migration.

Strong local presence: The trusted partner for LATAM

Daniel Zhou, President of Huawei Latin America, emphasised the company’s strong, long-term dedication to the region during his keynote speech.

By 2025, Huawei has had over 20 offices and employed more than 4,400 people across Latin America, with over 70% local hires. The company indirectly creates over 100,000 jobs and ranks as a top employer in several countries.

Through its carrier business, Huawei reaches more than half of Latin America’s population. It collaborates with thousands of partners and customers in areas like enterprise solutions, digital power, and consumer products.

As a leading provider of digital infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei is a dedicated, trusted partner in driving Latin America’s digital innovation and sustainable growth.

Huawei Cloud has become the go-to cloud for Latin American businesses by focusing on five key strengths, as highlighted by Daniel Zhou:

• Systemic AI capabilities: Huawei Cloud provides advanced AI infrastructure, a Model as a Service (MaaS) platform, and an agent platform to help industries across Latin America solve their unique challenges with AI.

• State-of-the-art hybrid cloud: As the sole provider supporting complete AI deployment – from infrastructure to model services – on local data centres, Huawei Cloud ensures local access to powerful AI tools while keeping critical data secure within customer premises.

• Trust by industry leaders: With deep expertise in Latin America and a strong grasp of industry needs, Huawei Cloud is the go-to multi-cloud solution provider for major players in government, finance, carrier, and retail sectors.

• Reliable and compliant: Keeping a track record of zero major incidents for more than 900 days, Huawei Cloud fully complies with Latin America’s security, privacy, and financial regulations.

• Always-on support: 24/7 Spanish and Portuguese support with the fastest response times in the industry guarantees uninterrupted service for local customers.

Enhanced performance, increased trust, and “1+3” solution

Mark Chen, President of Huawei Cloud Latin America, shared key updates on the company’s growth and plans:

Huawei Cloud leads in public cloud revenue growth in Latin America, outpacing competitors and solidifying its position as the third-largest player in the IaaS market. Partner revenues grew over 50%.

Major customers like Itaú (Latin America’s top bank), SMU (Chilean retail leader), Claro (leading telecom provider), and Dataprev (Brazilian public sector IT company) trust Huawei Cloud for digital transformation in finance, retail, carrier, and government sectors.

In addition, customer satisfaction rises to a new height: 92 points according to a third-party survey, with 83.4% of users recommending Huawei Cloud, reflecting the success of the company’s customer-centric approach. Such achievements are backed by stronger localised service teams. Huawei Cloud has improved its team structure, increasing local hires by 10% and boosting bilingual Chinese staff proficient in Spanish and Portuguese by 15%.

On behalf of Huawei Cloud Latin America, Mark Chen expressed the company’s gratitude to customers for their ongoing support, emphasising collaboration with the saying: “Alone we go fast, together we go far.” Over the past year, many new partners have contributed to this shared path towards sustainability and success.

Huawei Cloud’s “1+3” solution – featuring one cloud foundation and three key capabilities (AI, application modernisation, and big data) – empowers industry leaders in Latin America to achieve significant breakthroughs.

Embracing AI transformation: Empowering quick actions on the right track

Tim Tao (pictured above), President of Huawei Cloud Solution Sales, highlighted that AI now impacts nearly 90% of enterprise daily operations, evolving from a tool to a productivity partner.

He stressed that enterprise intelligence must focus on core business requirements and deploying AI in high-value areas first. Huawei Cloud has helped customers in more than 500 scenarios across more than 30 industries achieve intelligent upgrades. With innovative products, technologies, and global experience, Huawei Cloud is poised to pave the way for enterprises towards greater business success.

Tim showcased major use cases and proven practices across government, finance, and retail sectors. Governments focus on digitising services, enhancing information systems, and enabling smart governance. Financial institutions adopt distributed cores, data-driven operations, and intelligent innovations. Retailers leverage cloud to streamline promotions, omnichannel operations, and AI-powered customer service.

Tim also presented innovative offerings – Huawei Cloud Foundation (HCF), AI DataLake, TaurusDB, ModelArts, AgentArts, and CodeArts – spanning cloud infrastructure, data, AI, and application enablement.

Additionally, Huawei Cloud shared its success in supporting global customers, including those in Latin America, by building a reliable and secure cloud foundation, multimodal AI data platform, and one-stop AI development platform. These efforts empower businesses to thrive in the AI era.

Success stories with Huawei Cloud from top customers

• Itaú, Latin America’s top bank, created an automated cloud foundation with Huawei Cloud and smoothly migrated 100% of its systems to the cloud, especially its core transaction system.

• Dataprev, Brazil’s premier public sector IT company, developed a national cloud platform using Huawei Cloud. The hybrid cloud architecture meets data sovereignty requirements, supports cross-cloud disaster recovery, and enables centralised O&M. By leveraging state-of-the-art AI technologies, Dataprev enables administrative organisations to deliver better public services to Brazilian citizens.

• iFLYTEK, a top Chinese intelligent voice and AI company, collaborates with Huawei Cloud to combine its AI expertise with Huawei’s compute resources. Together, they create industry-specific AI models and expand their global reach.

• Stefanini, a leading technology consulting firm in Brazil, represents Huawei Cloud as a trusted advisor and solution provider. Via its extensive delivery network, Stefanini facilitates businesses across Latin America to adopt Huawei Cloud to accelerate digital transformation.

COMPASS is not only an annual event of Huawei Cloud, but also a key indicator of Latin America’s digital progress. Ready to shape a collaborative future, Huawei Cloud invites customers and partners to join forces today.

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