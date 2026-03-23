Pure DC appoints new CCO and CFO

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), a designer, developer, and operator of hyperscale data centres, has appointed Jeff Harrison as Chief Commercial Officer and Michael Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer, expanding its leadership team to support reported growth across Europe and the Middle East.

The appointments follow the recent hiring of Gary Wojtaszek as Executive Chairman and Interim CEO. All three previously worked at CyrusOne, where they were involved in the company’s shift towards hyperscale cloud infrastructure.

Pure DC is targeting increased demand for AI infrastructure, with plans to expand capacity in established European markets and develop larger-scale sites to support high-density compute.

Expansion plans across Europe and Middle East markets

Jeff Harrison joins from Stack Infrastructure, where he led North American sales, while Michael Schwartz previously held a finance leadership role at CyrusOne, overseeing planning and capital management during a period of expansion.

Both executives are expected to relocate to London in spring 2026.

Gary Wojtaszek says, “Jeff and Mike are joining an experienced leadership team with a strong track record in delivering infrastructure for hyperscale customers. Jeff played a key role in developing hyperscale sales at CyrusOne. Mike brings financial discipline to support platform growth.”

Jeff Harrison comments, “Europe is expected to see increased demand linked to AI infrastructure. Pure DC has the leadership and development capability to expand across both urban cloud markets and larger-scale campuses.”

Michael Schwartz adds, “The opportunity to scale a hyperscale platform across Europe and the Middle East while maintaining financial discipline is a key focus.”

Pure DC currently has more than 1 GW of capacity live or under development and is evaluating additional large-scale campus opportunities across Europe.

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