RETN now live at Manchester’s Lunar 1 data centre

Author: Joe Peck

RETN, an independent global network service provider, has launched a new point of presence (PoP) in Manchester, UK.

As the city’s interconnection ecosystem continues to grow, RETN says it is enabling secure, reliable, and future-ready connectivity, powering both local and global digital ambitions.

Christopher Elliott, UK Commercial Director at RETN, comments, “This new PoP strengthens our presence in the North, delivering greater route diversity and resilience for businesses, ISPs, and enterprises across the region.

“It’s another step in our commitment to the Northern Powerhouse, supporting Manchester’s role as one of the UK’s leading connectivity hubs. Lunar’s commitment to operational excellence and customer‑focused service makes them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our network footprint.”

Darren Elliston, Director of Customer Success at Lunar Digital, adds, “RETN’s decision to build a PoP inside our facility is a strong endorsement of the quality, resilience, and strategic importance of Lunar’s data centres.

“This partnership gives our customers even more choice and flexibility in how they build and scale their infrastructure. It also reinforces Manchester’s position as one of the UK’s most important digital hubs, supporting the region’s continued growth and innovation.”

For more from RETN, click here.