Ramon.Space, Foxconn to deliver space DC infrastructure

Author: Joe Peck

Ramon.Space, a developer of computing systems for satellites and space missions, has expanded its partnership with cloud infrastructure provider Ingrasys, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, to develop data centre infrastructure for use in orbit.

The collaboration focuses on scaling computing platforms designed for space, which comes as demand reportedly grows for processing data generated by satellites.

Traditional Earth-based infrastructure, the companies state, faces constraints including latency, bandwidth, and power availability, particularly when handling large volumes of space-generated data.

Space-based data centres, they say, aim to address these challenges by enabling processing and storage directly in orbit, reducing reliance on data transmission back to Earth and supporting real-time applications.

Ramon.Space develops computing, storage, and communications systems designed to operate in space environments. These systems are engineered to manage challenges such as radiation exposure, power efficiency, thermal conditions, and autonomous operation.

Ingrasys has previously supported the manufacturing of Ramon.Space’s computing platforms. Under the expanded agreement, the companies will work towards a production-ready product line, using Ingrasys’ manufacturing capabilities to support scale and consistency.

Scaling infrastructure for space-based data

Avi Shabtai, CEO of Ramon.Space, comments, “Expanding our work with Ingrasys to build data centre capabilities in space marks a major milestone in turning space computing from innovation into infrastructure.

“We are laying the foundation for in-orbit data centers that enable real-time processing, reduce reliance on downlink, and support the next generation of software-defined satellites and distributed systems.”

Benjamin Ting, CEO of Ingrasys, adds, “Ingrasys is proud to extend our collaboration with Ramon.Space into the in-orbit data centre domain.

“By combining world-class manufacturing with Ramon.Space’s innovative computing platform, we are helping unlock a new era of space infrastructure.”

The initiative is intended to complement terrestrial data centres and cloud infrastructure, while supporting applications where processing in orbit is more efficient. These include Earth observation, communications, and government-led space programmes.

The programme will begin with prototype development and testing, with plans to expand towards operational deployments as space-based data infrastructure develops.